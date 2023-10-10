Is Oscar Pistorius rehabilitated and should he be granted parole?





Africa Melane is in conversation with Benedict Phiri from IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel.

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been eligible for parole for seven months it has been ruled.

The Constitutional Court's judgment on Monday effectively confirmed that the Paralympian became eligible for parole in March this year.

Pistorius is currently serving a 13-year-and-five-month prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp whom he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.

In March this year, Pistorius made an application for parole, but it was denied after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) - which handed down his final sentence - issued a communique indicating in effect that he would only become eligible for parole next August.

He subsequently turned to the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court clarified that Mr Pistorius had served at least half of his sentence by March this year based on its calculation of when that sentence started running. Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel

The most important factor at this time will be the case management committee at his correctional facility, and they've been monitoring him essentially since the day he presented himself at the facility. Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel

They've assessed his mental state, is he actually ready to come back into the world, the nature of his offence... Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel

