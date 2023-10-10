Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP





While Redbull Racing’s Max Verstappen became a three-time world champion at the weekend, this wasn’t the big story from the Qatar Grand Prix.

From tyre limits to extreme weather conditions, the Qatar Grand Prix was drama-filled.

Pirelli imposed a tyre directive to teams, whereby each driver could only run a set of tyres for 18 laps (new or used) due to safety concerns over tyre wear.

With a 57-lap race, this meant teams had to make three mandatory pit stops.

Gale says it was the first of its kind.

In effect, you had no strategy bout, you knew when drivers were going to pit during a race. Ewan Gale, lead editor – RacingNews365

During the race itself, drivers faced gruelling heat with track temperatures reaching upward of 36 °C.

Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant retired after feeling ill from intense dehydration.

Post-race Alpine driver Esteban Ocon threw up in his helmet during the race, while Aston Martin Racing driver Lance Stroll nearly fainted getting out of his car.

It was also reported that several drivers headed straight to the medical centre after the race.

There is a safety aspect that has got to come in… Ocon vomiting in his helmet, that can’t be safe. You’ve got drivers saying they were close to fainting during the race. What happens if you faint halfway through a corner and end up crashing at high speed? Ewan Gale, lead editor – RacingNews365

While many have called for the race to be scrapped completely, it is difficult because this is not the only race that takes place in the desert region, says Gale.

In a statement on Monday (9 October), the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) motorsport governing body said it will take action to protect drivers from the sort of extreme heat and humidity they experienced in Qatar.

Next year’s Qatar GP will take place in December (winter in the region) so temperatures should be lower.

It will be a later date, the conditions will come down and that should make the difference. If it doesn’t, then the future of the Qatar GP I am sure will be up in the air. Ewan Gale, lead editor – RacingNews365

