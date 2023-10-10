



John Maytham speaks to Stephen Horn, Clean Creatives SA country director, about their “F list” which names and shames ad and PR agencies working for fossil fuel and gas companies.

For the first time, a report listing 41 advertising and PR agencies with current and historic contracts with coal, oil, and gas companies has been released by the SA chapter of a global coalition of media agencies - Clean Creatives.

Clean Creatives is an initiative that advocates for public relations and advertising agencies to decline work from the fossil fuel industry.

Its South African 'F-list' contains the names of agencies working with big fuel and gas companies.

We see it [the list] as a transparency tool for the industry....Our local version has 41 agencies with 53 contracts. Stephen Horn, Country Director - Clean Creatives

We know there are creatives who are thinking about where they want to work, like, do they want to work for companies who are "green washing" for Big Oil? Stephen Horn, Country Director - Clean Creatives

The burning of fossil fuels for energy creates large amounts of carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming.

Horn says the list is also for companies who may want to check whether the ad agencies they use are also in bed with Big Gas and Big Oil.

On the clients' side, there are increasingly conscious big brands that are worried about how climate change is putting their business at risk and so it's important to have your ad agency on side. Stephen Horn, Country Director - Clean Creatives

Fossil fuel companies mentioned in the report include oil majors like BP, Shell and TotalEnergies, as well as petrochemicals giant, Sasol, and coal producers like Thungela and Exxaro.

Horn says the list shows that “there is still a major disconnect between our climate goals and actions."

Click here to access the report.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : First-of-its-kind report lists local ad firms working with fossil fuel industry