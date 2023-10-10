Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 04:04).
There was a time when going out of the house meant putting on stylish, and often uncomfortable shoes.
However, during the pandemic when everyone was staying at home, there stopped being a need to dress up.
Even though we have moved passed the lockdown days, people have continued to prioritise comfort and Crocs have been winning as a result.
Cleary Crocs were just far more comfortable than their pointy shoes or high heels.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
RELATED: Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine
It has gotten to the point where Crocs are not even necessarily seen as just comfortable shoes but are actually very trendy and fashionable.
Crocs are flying.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
According to Friedman, more and more jobs are now advertising a casual dress code, which means more Crocs will be making their way to offices.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/overhead-shot-of-a-person-s-legs-near-a-notebook-13097400/
More from Lifestyle
How to choose the right references for your CV
When applying for jobs you want to put your best foot forward, and that includes having the right people vouch for you.Read More
Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025
The iconic Italian luxury sports car brand is set to make automotive history!Read More
[WATCH] SGAXA NEH! Boyfriend begs Angelique to stop walking to Pretoria
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
100-year-old individuals blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity
Centenarians are the fastest-growing demographic group of the world’s population and we can learn a lot from them.Read More
Four reasons why Thailand should be on your travel bucket list
Thailand is all about affordable luxury, perfect for first-time or budget travellers.Read More
Ever-rising cost of food impacts the diets of South Africans, says expert
Dr Elize Symington (Nutrition Society of SA) talks about how environments impact nutrition.Read More
Boiling bananas is an A-PEELING 'new' trend... and a health benefit?
Would you? Should you? Why? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen delves into the latest TikTok trend.Read More
Should SA increase the legal smoking age to curb the next generation of smokers?
This would mean that each year, the age at which one may legally purchase cigarettes will go up by another year.Read More
Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases
Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health.Read More