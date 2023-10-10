



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 04:04).

There was a time when going out of the house meant putting on stylish, and often uncomfortable shoes.

However, during the pandemic when everyone was staying at home, there stopped being a need to dress up.

Even though we have moved passed the lockdown days, people have continued to prioritise comfort and Crocs have been winning as a result.

Cleary Crocs were just far more comfortable than their pointy shoes or high heels. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

It has gotten to the point where Crocs are not even necessarily seen as just comfortable shoes but are actually very trendy and fashionable.

Crocs are flying. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

FILE: Crocs. Picture: Melike Benli via pexels

According to Friedman, more and more jobs are now advertising a casual dress code, which means more Crocs will be making their way to offices.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy