An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict
Mike Wills speaks to Dr Marthie Momberg, Research Fellow at Stellenbosch University and author of '21 Voices from Israel and South Africa: Why the Palestinian Struggle Matters.'
On 7 October, the Hamas group launched a large-scale attack on cities in Gaza, and the Israeli government responded with a declaration of war.
The route of this conflict dates all the way back to 1948, after the end of World War II.
RELATED: Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?'
After the atrocities of the second world war, a Jewish homeland was established in Palestine with many Jewish people immigrating to the area.
This led to a massive displacement of Palestinians and the beginning of decades of conflict.
Momberg says that Israel has been inflicting serious violence in the form of psychological harm, depravation, and threat of harm on Palestinians since they occupied that space.
RELATED: Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'
Israel has been practicing all of the above since before 1948.Dr Marthie Momberg, Research Fellow at Stellenbosch University
She says that Hamas is an anti-Zionist liberation movement and says that while what has happened is astonishing, it is not surprising.
While there is a complex history to this situation, and the international community has been divided in response, she says that both Hamas and Israel are guilty of breaking international law by targeting civilians.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
More from World
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict
With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation.Read More
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?'
According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend.Read More
Romantic heroes or one of us: how we judge political leaders is rarely rational
When voting for someone to lead a country, we rarely judge them objectively or rationally.Read More
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'The death toll changes hour by hour'
Israel has announced it is at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'
Political scientist Steven Friedman says there has been nothing close to a peace process for the last 15 to 20 years.Read More
The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins
In the Israel-Hamas war, it seems unlikely that either side will come out the winner.Read More
Hamas vows to execute hostages each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning
Hamas fighters are holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza.Read More
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia
A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in AustraliaRead More
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters
Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason.Read More