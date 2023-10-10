SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
Bruce Whitfield talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.
Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Bruce Whitfield talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.
She reviewed The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future.
It's written by Ray Hartley and Greg Mills from the Brenthurst Foundation, and Mills Soko from the Wits Business School.
Former public protector Prof. Thuli Madonsela describes the book as 'a worthy read that presents what the future holds if the right political choices are made'.
It's quite a short read, so if you want to read something you can get a lot of insight from in a short amount of time, pick this up...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
It's a very time-specific, time-sensitive read too, so read it now. It's really laying out the scenarios as to what plays out in the upcoming elections next year... and perhaps the one set of elections after that. It's not looking at a horizon much beyond 2030.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
It paints quite a dark picture... It's very much following up on the work that Clem Sunter did; in fact he was involved in assisting them in determining how they were going to set about doing the scenarios, advising them along the process, so it's got Clem's fingerprints all over it.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
What they've ended up doing is coming up with quite a simple scenario matrix as to what we can look forward to or not, with these next two election cycles.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
They've taken two primary questions to determine the four primary scenarios they've come up with. The one question is whether the ANC gets to maintain its 50% majority or not, and the other... is whether the macro-economic conditions improve or get worse.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Description by The Brenthurst Foundation:
South Africa is facing an extraordinary ‘polycrisis’. The dimensions of this crisis include an energy collapse, a failing rail network, weak education outcomes, interrupted water supply and the effects of decades of endemic corruption that have brought government to a halt.
But the country also has incredible assets: A wealth of sought-after minerals; an enviable constitution that protects rights and advocates social inclusion; an advanced financial and services sector; thriving agricultural and auto industries that compete with the best in the world; and, most of all, a strong-willed people who are determined to make life better through hard work, entrepreneurship and hustling.
The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives and end up as another Zimbabwe or Venezuela.
We have the people, the policies and the resources. What is missing is the political will to make the difficult choices that will save the country from disaster.
This book takes you on a journey which ends with one of three possible futures: The Good, The Bad or The Ugly.
Compiled by the Brenthurst Foundation and Roelf Meyer’s In Transformation Initiative and workshopped with high-powered leaders in business and politics, the scenarios have stimulated intense public interest as the country grapples with its mounting problems.
The good news is that there is a clear road towards a positive future. It will take courageous leadership and clear thinking to get there, but the ‘good’ scenario is tantalizingly within grasp.
RAY HARTLEY is the Research Director of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation.
GREG MILLS is the Director of the Brenthurst Foundation.
MILLS SOKO is Professor of International Business and Strategy at the Wits Business School.
Scroll up to listen to the review
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tintin75/tintin751202/tintin75120200006/12145093-a-grunge-south-african-flag-for-you.jpg
More from Business Books
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.Read More
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves
Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world
'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.Read More