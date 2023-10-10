"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.
Tributes poured in from across sectors when the news broke that Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman had died last month.
The business legend was 92 years old.
Announcing the news "with profound sadness", Pick n Pay described Ackerman as "a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African".
RELATED: Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'
However, advertising expert Zetu Damane takes issue with the retailer's follow-up messaging.
It announced "Ray Days", which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.
Damane says she found the way Pick n Pay marketed itself around this time as "very disappointing and surprising", which earns them her zero selection on The Money Show's advertising feature.
The Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg highlights the distinction between brand work and retail work.
Brand work is where we have these big, emotional stories we tell where we try to connect with our consumers emotionally. This is where we share our brand values and try and get our consumers to fall in love with us.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
With retail work, we just kind of try and sell product... although it doesn't mean 'never the two shall meet'. But when it comes to deaths, you don't seem to expect to see retail work.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
This is why, Damane goes on, it was a surprise to see the Ray Days promotion where PnP "were using Raymond Ackerman to sell peanut butter and cola."
I found it very crass. I think they could have told the story about Raymond Ackerman's favourite deals, but they didn't tell that story... What a missed opportunity for Pick n Pay to tell the story of Ackerman and build that brand loving... It lacked the dignity and the gravitas of the founder.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
See the Ray Days promotion below:
We're saluting our fearless founder, Mr Raymond Ackerman with these sweet deals. Get savings on Chelsea buns, coffee, peanut butter and more - these were a few of his favourite things! Offers valid until 1 October, so shop now. pic.twitter.com/w4DXGxNUYR' Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 29, 2023
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques
With profound sadness we announce that Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has passed away.' Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 7, 2023
A visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African. Our country has lost a brilliant patriot who always saw a positive future for South Africa.🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Io0uunYhAJ
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"
Source : @PicknPay/Twitter
