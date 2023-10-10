Streaming issues? Report here
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"

10 October 2023 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Marketing
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Raymond Ackerman
branding
heroes and zeros
Zetu Damane

After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.

McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, who passed away on 7 September 2023 at the age of 92. Picture: Facebook
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, who passed away on 7 September 2023 at the age of 92. Picture: Facebook

Tributes poured in from across sectors when the news broke that Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman had died last month.

The business legend was 92 years old.

Announcing the news "with profound sadness", Pick n Pay described Ackerman as "a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African".

RELATED: Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'

However, advertising expert Zetu Damane takes issue with the retailer's follow-up messaging.

It announced "Ray Days", which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.

raymond-ackerman-ray-days-pick-n-pay-gifjpg

Damane says she found the way Pick n Pay marketed itself around this time as "very disappointing and surprising", which earns them her zero selection on The Money Show's advertising feature.

The Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg highlights the distinction between brand work and retail work.

Brand work is where we have these big, emotional stories we tell where we try to connect with our consumers emotionally. This is where we share our brand values and try and get our consumers to fall in love with us.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

With retail work, we just kind of try and sell product... although it doesn't mean 'never the two shall meet'. But when it comes to deaths, you don't seem to expect to see retail work.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

This is why, Damane goes on, it was a surprise to see the Ray Days promotion where PnP "were using Raymond Ackerman to sell peanut butter and cola."

I found it very crass. I think they could have told the story about Raymond Ackerman's favourite deals, but they didn't tell that story... What a missed opportunity for Pick n Pay to tell the story of Ackerman and build that brand loving... It lacked the dignity and the gravitas of the founder.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

See the Ray Days promotion below:

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"




