Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
SA to challenge Anti-Doping non-compliance declaration

10 October 2023 5:00 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Rugby World Cup
anti-doping

South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is challenging the declaration that SA is not compliant with the Anti-Doping Code.

John Perlman speaks to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) declared that South African legislation is not compliant with the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.

This would mean that South African teams could not compete under the national flag at international sporting events such as the Rugby World Cup.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, said that SAIDS would be challenging this decision through the Court of Arbitration in Sport.

RELATED: South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

Galant says that the non-compliance is a technical issue and the necessary changes have been made and are going through the legislative process which can take some time.

You cannot just do legislation in South Africa; it has to get reviewed… that is just the way the process works.

Khalid Galant, CEO - South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport
South African flag / Wikimedia Commons: Warren Rohner
South African flag / Wikimedia Commons: Warren Rohner

He says that they have launched their notice of intent to dispute to WADA, which has halted the consequences of non-compliance.

Listen to the interview above for more.




