South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022

In the last decade, the population in South Africa has increased by roughly 10 million people, bringing the total to 62 million, according to the Census 2022.

In addition, the census showed that there are more than 2.4 million international migrants in the country, largely from the SADC region, which equates to around 3% of the total population.

As it stands, the Western Cape has jumped from the fifth-most populated province in the country to the third-most populated province in the country.

These findings are only useful if the statistics are scrutinised and followed by the implementation of policies based on the findings, argues Maytham.

Omar agrees, adding that it indicates areas that need to improve and highlights challenges that must be addressed by the government and municipalities.

We did a stock take, we know where we are now. We can adjust and plan better across the board. Luqmaan Omar, Head of Project Management – Census 2022

