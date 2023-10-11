South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The City of Tshwane is not opposed to talking to trade unions, says Mayor City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has insisted that he and his team are not opposed to talking to trade unions. 11 October 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 11 October 2023 12:52 PM
Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role teachers play in society. 11 October 2023 12:26 PM
View all Local
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022 According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people. 11 October 2023 8:58 AM
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing' Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares. 10 October 2023 9:56 PM
There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022 10 October 2023 9:55 PM
View all Business
ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels? [LISTEN] Are you after speed and efficiency or safety and accuracy? 11 October 2023 2:49 PM
A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep Sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture. The Conversation dives deep into this one. 11 October 2023 2:44 PM
Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing - so here are some tips to stretch your money. 11 October 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
6-2 or 5-2 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news. 11 October 2023 1:54 PM
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back' South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday... 11 October 2023 1:15 PM
Kelvin Kiptum (23) breaks men's World Marathon record, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge The Kenyan runner broke the record for fastest world marathon runner in Chicago over the weekend - some are asking, is it all skil... 11 October 2023 12:10 PM
View all Sport
Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA The banker made him a deal he could not refuse! 11 October 2023 2:41 PM
Let the music play! Listening to music in groups sync body and heart functions Professor Wolfgang Tschacher (psychologist) explains why people who listen to music together have strong connections. 11 October 2023 1:32 PM
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B! Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments. 11 October 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Corporate giants will have to disclose ALL emissions under new climate laws Exxon, Apple and others must disclose all their emissions under California’s new climate laws, which will have a global impact. 11 October 2023 1:11 PM
Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer Hamas has achieved what it wanted by attacking Israel. Terror, escalation, and disruption to the international order. 11 October 2023 11:22 AM
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation. 10 October 2023 4:04 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity" After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its fo... 10 October 2023 8:07 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022

11 October 2023 8:58 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
2022 census

According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people.

John Maytham interviews Luqmaan Omar of Census 2022.

In the last decade, the population in South Africa has increased by roughly 10 million people, bringing the total to 62 million, according to the Census 2022.

In addition, the census showed that there are more than 2.4 million international migrants in the country, largely from the SADC region, which equates to around 3% of the total population.

As it stands, the Western Cape has jumped from the fifth-most populated province in the country to the third-most populated province in the country.

These findings are only useful if the statistics are scrutinised and followed by the implementation of policies based on the findings, argues Maytham.

Omar agrees, adding that it indicates areas that need to improve and highlights challenges that must be addressed by the government and municipalities.

Census 2022 pegs South Africa’s population at 62million / Pexels: Min An
Census 2022 pegs South Africa’s population at 62million / Pexels: Min An

RELATED: What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it

RELATED: Nearly a third of people and households in SA undercounted in Census 2022

We did a stock take, we know where we are now. We can adjust and plan better across the board.

Luqmaan Omar, Head of Project Management – Census 2022

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022




11 October 2023 8:58 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
2022 census

More from Local

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink addresses workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union who demand salary increases on 28 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The City of Tshwane is not opposed to talking to trade unions, says Mayor

11 October 2023 2:17 PM

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has insisted that he and his team are not opposed to talking to trade unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes

11 October 2023 12:52 PM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa

11 October 2023 12:26 PM

The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role teachers play in society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of six accused in the Thabo Bester prisonbreak, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court to apply for bail on 5 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court

11 October 2023 11:26 AM

Nandipha Magudumana was set to appear with her accomplice, convicted killer Thabo Bester, in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on charges relating to Bester’s brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg street @ sunshineseeds/123rf.com

There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up

10 October 2023 9:55 PM

Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: EWN.

ConCourt declares section of the Divorce Act unconstitutional

10 October 2023 3:53 PM

Ordinarily, an individual married out of community of property without accrual can’t claim from their spouse’s estate if they divorce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mental Health Awareness

SA mental health care not meeting needs of majority, says psychiatrist

10 October 2023 2:00 PM

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, a local psychiatrist says much more needs to be done to help South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © 1971yes/123rf.com.

First-of-its-kind report lists local ad firms working with fossil fuel industry

10 October 2023 1:29 PM

The report also features a number of case studies about the negative impacts of fossil fuel advertising.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Oscar Pistorius rehabilitated and should he be granted parole?

10 October 2023 1:02 PM

Pistorius is currently serving a 13-year-and-five-month prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

[WATCH] Crime in SA!! Motorist knocks over suspected hijacker in Cape Town

10 October 2023 12:09 PM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing'

10 October 2023 9:56 PM

Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg street @ sunshineseeds/123rf.com

There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up

10 October 2023 9:55 PM

Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Pick n Pay store. Picture: @PicknPay/Twitter

"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"

10 October 2023 8:07 PM

After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana during a briefing with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 19 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?

10 October 2023 7:24 PM

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes. Image: underarmour.co.za

Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe

9 October 2023 9:39 PM

The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© piren/123rf.com

Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE?

9 October 2023 8:32 PM

Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rawpixel/123rf.com

U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits

9 October 2023 8:08 PM

American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

How will the Israel-Palestine conflict impact the global economy?

9 October 2023 7:19 PM

The latest violence has not had much of an impact on the markets...yet! But that could change if the violence escalates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eggs are in short supply in South Africa due to an avian outbreak Photo: Unsplash

Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors

9 October 2023 6:47 AM

Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in the inner city having to reduce the amount of breakfast dishes and scones they could sell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes

Local

Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court

Local

Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kwena Mangope announced ActionSA's premier candidate for the North West

11 October 2023 4:19 PM

An estimated 16-month wait before Prasa railway line reopens, Scopa told

11 October 2023 4:07 PM

Families of 2 Soweto boys who ate supposedly poisened biscuits seek closure

11 October 2023 4:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA