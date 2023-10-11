'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The City of Tshwane is not opposed to talking to trade unions, says Mayor City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has insisted that he and his team are not opposed to talking to trade unions. 11 October 2023 2:17 PM
Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role teachers play in society. 11 October 2023 12:26 PM
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022 According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people. 11 October 2023 8:58 AM
View all Local
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022 According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people. 11 October 2023 8:58 AM
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing' Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares. 10 October 2023 9:56 PM
There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022 10 October 2023 9:55 PM
View all Business
ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels? [LISTEN] Are you after speed and efficiency or safety and accuracy? 11 October 2023 2:49 PM
A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep Sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture. The Conversation dives deep into this one. 11 October 2023 2:44 PM
Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing - so here are some tips to stretch your money. 11 October 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
6-2 or 5-2 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news. 11 October 2023 1:54 PM
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back' South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday... 11 October 2023 1:15 PM
Kelvin Kiptum (23) breaks men's World Marathon record, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge The Kenyan runner broke the record for fastest world marathon runner in Chicago over the weekend - some are asking, is it all skil... 11 October 2023 12:10 PM
View all Sport
Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA The banker made him a deal he could not refuse! 11 October 2023 2:41 PM
Let the music play! Listening to music in groups sync body and heart functions Professor Wolfgang Tschacher (psychologist) explains why people who listen to music together have strong connections. 11 October 2023 1:32 PM
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B! Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments. 11 October 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Corporate giants will have to disclose ALL emissions under new climate laws Exxon, Apple and others must disclose all their emissions under California’s new climate laws, which will have a global impact. 11 October 2023 1:11 PM
Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer Hamas has achieved what it wanted by attacking Israel. Terror, escalation, and disruption to the international order. 11 October 2023 11:22 AM
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation. 10 October 2023 4:04 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity" After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its fo... 10 October 2023 8:07 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people!

11 October 2023 10:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
London underground
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Bedbugs or critters in Paris sweep through the United Kingdom with hotels and transport operators already on red alert.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including a bedbug/critter infestation that's gone viral in London, France, Paris, and TikTok.

Many TikTokers from across the ocean in places like France and the United Kingdom have posted their experience with bedbugs which are reportedly all over - trains, hotels - you name it, it's got a bedbug.

RELATED: BEDBUG PANIC SWEEPS FRANCE AS INFESTATIONS CLIMB

Some hotels in Paris reported having to discard of beds and other things bedbugs call home while transport services like the Metro and busses have been halted to deal with the bugs.

TikTok users are particularly grossed out by a video posted by @Lassgold who was on the Victoria Tube line in London's Underground before noticing a bedbug clinging to their pant.

RELATED: A SOGGY WINTER HAS LED TO AN INFESTATION OF BUSH COCKROACHES EVERYWHERE!

Other TikTokers also recorded their bedbug experience with some calling it a "bedbug pandemic."

@aaryab0nd #fyp #bedbugs #bedbugsinparis #paris ♬ bunyi asal - haa
@beriicherii Im delevoping a fear for these bed bugs #bedbugs #tubegirl #bedbuginfestation #fypシ゚viral ♬ greedy - Tate McRae
@jamesslade93 They’e here guys! Bed bugs on London Underground rip Londoners #bedbugslondon #bedbuglondon #londonbedbugs #bedbugsinlondon ♬ Oh No (Instrumental) - Kreepa
@jazkandal Omg the bed bugs are in london, ordering myself a hazmat suit. Feeling so paranoid and itchy. 😭 #b#badbugsl#londonParisbedbugs #be#bedbuginfestation ♬ Memories of Paris - Paris Cafe Society
@versible.eu The bed bugs crisis is becoming more difficult everyday! #bedbugs #bedbuginfestation #bedbugsparis #frenchbedbugs #paris #bedbug #punaisesdelit ♬ original sound - PieterJohnsen

And of course, what would the internet be without someone calling out The Simpsons for predicting this event as they've done with Trump's election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

@curioususer3 Bed Bugs Have Been Seen Crawling All Over Public Spaces In Paris As France Battles An Epidemic Of Insects. #simpsonspredictions #paris #bedbugs #france #paris2024 #bedbugsparis #bedbugsinfestation ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya

What do experts say?

Experts aren't sure whether these are all bedbugs or critters but they are confirming that bedbugs can't really hurt you. "If you're bitten, you'll just get a red mark and experience itchiness," says Friedman.

Friedman also reports that some research shows that the "mental health impact of bedbugs is worse than actual bites."

People's psychological revulsion of bedbugs is actually more serious than the bedbug bite itself. Research shows that about 80% of bedbug fears are psychosomatic meaning once you hear they're coming your way, you feel them crawling.

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Friedman hopes that these bedbugs/critters won't catch a ride with South Africans heading back home from watching the Rugby World Cup in France.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people!




11 October 2023 10:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
London underground
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford

More from Lifestyle

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels?

11 October 2023 2:49 PM

[LISTEN] Are you after speed and efficiency or safety and accuracy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep

11 October 2023 2:44 PM

Sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture. The Conversation dives deep into this one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget

11 October 2023 2:36 PM

The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing - so here are some tips to stretch your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An Elderly Couple Embracing their Son and Daughter / Pexels: RDNE Stock project

[LISTEN] 'Emigration has an irreversible impact on a family dynamic'

11 October 2023 2:32 PM

Saying goodbye is never easy, but there are ways to make it somewhat bearable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jane Dotchin with her horse and dog. Picture: @writer_suzy/X screenshot

[WATCH] Galloping granny travels almost 1000km with her horse and dog every year

11 October 2023 1:48 PM

An 82-year-old woman rides 600 miles every year on her horse with her beloved dog by her side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Lori Shifrin Instagram, Clinical Therapist

[WATCH] Breathing through an iki Breathe necklace helps reduce anxiety

11 October 2023 1:43 PM

Clinical therapist, Lori Shifrin explains how her unique technique of using an iki Breathe necklace can help release anxiety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Deputy MOM! Older sister locks out younger sister for violating curfew

11 October 2023 12:47 PM

What type of relationship do you have with your older sibling?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Airbnb affects housing availability. Time for regulation?

11 October 2023 8:32 AM

As Airbnb becomes increasingly popular in South Africa, it's starting to affect housing availability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing'

10 October 2023 9:56 PM

Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes

Local

Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court

Local

Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kwena Mangope announced ActionSA's premier candidate for the North West

11 October 2023 4:19 PM

An estimated 16-month wait before Prasa railway line reopens, Scopa told

11 October 2023 4:07 PM

Families of 2 Soweto boys who ate supposedly poisened biscuits seek closure

11 October 2023 4:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA