



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including a man who pretended to be dead to get a role in 'CSI: Vegas' [Skip to 9:00].

If the phrase "stay trululu to the delulu" (if you know, you know) was a person, it would be Josh Nalley from Kentucky!

Nalley uploaded videos of himself every day for nearly a year on TikTok under @living_dead_josh.

Nalley's viral videos show him impersonating a corpse in various locations like in ditches, rivers, and dingy rooms in the hope of being cast as a dead body on 'CSI'.

All Nalley's efforts paid off because the 'CSI: Vegas' team noticed his profile and made his dream come true - offering him the role to play a dead body in one of the episodes.

With no prior acting experience other than his dedication and consistent videos, the 'CSI' team flew Nalley to California for filming.

Nalley announced his cameo on TikTok, showing him 'dead' on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles while the 'CSI' theme song plays in the background. The clip has been viewed over 389,000 times since it was uploaded.

Friedman reports that Nalley has since not quit his day job but rather continues to use TikTok to land more roles as a side hustle.

Isn't this fantastic?! I sit here thinking, what next people? What's the level of aspiration that people have in this day and age? Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI