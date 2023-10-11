Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana!
Zonke Dikana, famously known as simply Zonke, celebrates her 44th birthday today (11 October).
The South African singer-songwriter and record producer has mesmerised and captivated audiences with her soulful R&B sound.
She recently returned to music after a five-year hiatus with her sixth album, ‘Embo’.
Take a trip down memory lane with a look back at Zonke’s best songs, ranked by Apple Music:
‘Reach It’
‘Gardens of Eden’ with Black Coffee
‘Tonight’
‘S.O.S [Release Me]’
‘L.O.V.E’
‘Say Now’
‘Uyandithanda’
‘Great Storm’
‘Soul to Keep’ with Kwesta
‘Grateful’
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana!
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Entertainment
Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA
The banker made him a deal he could not refuse!Read More
Let the music play! Listening to music in groups sync body and heart functions
Professor Wolfgang Tschacher (psychologist) explains why people who listen to music together have strong connections.Read More
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B!
Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments.Read More
Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs
Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs.Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).Read More
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October
The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm.Read More
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
Trevor Noah continues to make history.Read More
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show
Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Read More