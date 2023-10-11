Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Kelvin Kiptum (23) breaks men's World Marathon record, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge

11 October 2023 12:10 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
world marathon record
Kelvin Kiptum

The Kenyan runner broke the record for fastest world marathon runner in Chicago over the weekend - some are asking, is it all skill?

John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Doctor Ross Tucker.

Tucker's asking if this win is attributed to the record-breaking runner's skills, equipment, or both.

Listen below.

Kelvin Kiptum (23) a long-distance runner from Kenya broke the record at the men's world marathon this weekend as he became the first runner in history to finish the race in 2:00:35 - beating current champion, Eliud Kipchoge by 34 seconds.

Maytham notes that this is only the third marathon Kiptum ran and has broken records for each.

Kiptum broke the London marathon record after having had the fastest debut marathon of all time and then again in Valencia.

At the men's world marathon in Chicago, Kiptum was also praised for running negative splits - meaning he ran the second half of the race faster than the first with "an incredibly" quick patch in the middle of the second half as he ran at a 3000-meter-track winning pace, notes Maytham.

With all these accolades, Tucker asks...

Is Kiptum an 'extraordinary athlete?'

Tucker says there are "definitely two question marks after extraordinary athlete" considering:

1) "Was the performance incredible for doping reasons?"

2) "Was the performance incredible because of Kiptum's shoes?"

Tucker notes that Kiptum ran in Nike Alphafly 3's saying that "shoe technology has changed over the years with research showing that the type of shoe can aid a runners' skills by five to six percent."

Tucker questions whether advanced equipment changes add or limit professional athletes' skills - are they really fast or are these pros assisted by technology?

Usually, you don't get runners this young who win World Marathons - historically, it takes lots of practice and training in various marathons to get to this point, says Tucker.

These events used to be about physiology but now it's about physiology optimised by footwear and you need to be a responder to the right shoe to feature in the front of the race. The reality is super fast times by younger runners after one or two races but are the shoes making a bigger difference to the result? It's become the new normal, super fast times by athletes who five to 10 years ago wouldn't even have featured.

Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist

Whether it's shoes, skills or both - we have a new record-breaking marathon runner from Africa and it's something to celebrate!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kelvin Kiptum (23) breaks men's World Marathon record, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge




