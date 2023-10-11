Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa
Amy MacIver is joined by a renowned English teacher at Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence in KwaZulu-Natal who has recently won the title of the country's best educator at the National Teaching Awards.
Each one of you, those coming from modernised classrooms, and those who continue to inspire and nurture future leaders from the most remote corners of our country, is part of our shared vision for a prosperous, educated, and united South Africa. #NTA2023 pic.twitter.com/ArNCwsMETL' Paul Mashatile🇿🇦 (@PMashatile) October 5, 2023
Meet the best teacher in South Africa.
This is Gugu Precious Qwabe, an English teacher who works at Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence — a rural school in KwaZulu-Natal.
Qwabe, who's been in the classroom for 15 years, recently scooped the award for being the country’s best teacher at a ceremony in Pretoria.
The apple didn't fall far from the tree, as her own mother was also an educator.
What makes a great teacher?
It's a teacher who is understanding that learners need a value-based education, that teaches them values that will help them be a better citizen.Gugu Precious Qwabe, Winner - SA's best teacher award
Where did her love for teaching begin?
When I was 10, I used to "teach" trees in the yard and I was so passionate!Gugu Precious Qwabe, Winner - SA's best teacher award
Words of advice for other educators?
Despite the challenges, find it in your heart to go the extra mile, treat the learners how you would want to be treated.Gugu Precious Qwabe, Winner - SA's best teacher award
The NTA Scheme was conceptualised and launched in 2000 and is one of the ways in which the Department of Basic Education (DBE) acknowledges the extraordinary efforts made by excellent teachers, often in very difficult conditions.
RELATED:'I wasn't doing this in order to be honoured' says South Africa's best teacher
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa
