Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back'





Rassie Erasmus, director of rugby

On being able to play under the South Africa flag:

First thing is, even if it went the other way, obviously the ideal is the way it is going now that is suspended for a while and we can concentrate on playing for South Africa. We can confirm we are also wearing our usual green and gold jersey. So even if it went the other way the boys are totally focused on the match. Whatever happened we knew we were going to represent South Africa but it is good to hear it is in a way sorted out. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

On why South Africa aren't releasing their team early:

We have been mixing and matching for the last year and making sure almost in every single position that we can have someone just as good, in some cases we are not even sure who is the best. Keeping our options open for a seven-one, a six-two or a five-three with both Handre [Pollard] and Manie [Libbok] being available. There is nobody with an injury, Lukhanyo [Am] is fully fit. We sort of have made up our mind but we're in between at this stage. Tomorrow internally we will confirm that. I think having everybody available and seeing what the French team look like, that may have an influence on us going seven-one or a six-two. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

On the traffic light system:

The traffic light system has basically four different meanings and it changes every game. Sometimes you can say over the microphone listen they're green and that means something or the physios and doctors. we et live updates of the players, when we makes substitutions we sometimes want info back from the physio and S&C coaches. What they think, which player is the least effective or dynamic and when we do substitutions we need information. Some people think it's kicks, other people think it's play slower, other people think it's kick wide but for us it is just a way of communication. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

In the first game, I was sitting on the bench with the bench players. A very nice match commissioner said I couldn't sit there. I said I didn't know, I don't want to cause trouble but I have sat here for all the other matches. He said to me no, it was an addendum to the participation agreement. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

In the match I had to move up to the coaches and that is when we started putting on the lights as I couldn't talk to the medical staff. So it's really just a form of a communication, to get messages to players but to know what medical and S&C staff are thinking. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

On their relationship with referees and not having a card during the pool stage:

For us the first word is respect. I think definitely we got it wrong in stages especially when we had the year off with Covid and we went into the Lions series. The levels of communication was really tough and was really, even when we played our 100th game against New Zealand we were in a bubble in Australia. world rugby couldn't be there and the Lions series they couldn't be there because of Covid. So it was tough to get better and better communication and I guess on both sides it led to frustration. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

RELATED: Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase

Last year I had a phone call with [former referee] Nigel Owens and I said 'we really want to get this right, we don't want people not to like us. That is not the reason for us, maybe sometimes having differences and doing things in a way just to get a response.' We wanted to know how things worked and I must say what we learned from that conversations is that no matter if we are right the respect you show to the referee you will get back from that referee, even if he makes mistakes or you make mistakes. We also had to adapt our game a little bit. If you only rely on maul, it is difficult to referee a maul. If you only rely on a scrum, it's difficult to referee a scrum. I'll be honest with you, there was one tweet I tweeted especially after the France game [in 2022], I was quite honest and serious about it. We had to change our game to make it easier for referees. So it's not always this [crunch] thing to work out who is or isn't dominate. That there is also free flowing passes and open tries which was a really honest. Guys also worked hard on level change [on tackles]. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

So yes no cards, I think we are fourth lowest for penalty count. We had to earn it back, we had to earn the respect back and I think it is showing at this stage that it works both ways. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

On last year's match against France:

It was a fantastic experience. I was sat with the reserves. When we got the red card on Pieter-Steph Du Toit it was actually one of the matches that we have lost that I felt almost the most proud in the dressing room afterwards with how players made plans. Actually enjoyed, with all the respect to the French crowd it was an unbelievable experience. You can't even hear what they sing sometimes or whistling or what they are doing but you can feel it's buzzing and they are enjoying it. There's pressure on us and there's pressure on their own players for expectations, the referee is under pressure with [decisions]. The crowd are really exciting. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

For us to get that red card, I know they also got one a little later. To be in that game until the last three or four minutes definitely helped us, well I hope help us for Sunday. We have a lot of players [in the squad now] was involved then. I must say the best thing out of that, out of my whole rugby and coaching career it was one of the most intensive and delightful situations to be in and I'm pretty sure Sunday is going to be the same. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

On Antoine Dupont:

I think a lack of fitness won't be a problem with him. I have actually never seen him sweat on the field, he's so emotionless when he plays. He always look so in control, obviously him being the captain. The whole country of France, the whole world has respect for him. I broke my jaw three times and you can actually get leaner because you can't eat [as well]. The next thing is you can run, he is definitely a guy that who is not afraid to tackle, he's a guy whose kicking and passing is still [good]. he's a guy when he goes into a Test match he'll still do his tackles because it has been three weeks, his surgeon cleared him. I have no doubt he will play and will be a big challenge for us to try and contain. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

On if it is one of the toughest challenges on his coaching career to break down France's defence:

I think definitely. Wherever Shaun [Edwards] coaches he gets a passion in the team for defence. I have been in World Rugby meetings where we break into little groups and he's a very interesting character the way he looks at the game. He obviously together with a guy like Andy Farrell have come from league background and bring that league grunt and physicalness and big collisions into the game. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

I think if you want to do something great it will never be in ideal circumstances and I think we are up against it, not just on the defence but home crowd. The improvement France has shown in the last four years and what Fabien [Galthie] has done, not just with Shaun but in every department, this will be one of the biggest challenges as a coaching team. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

On injuries and selections:

I think it would be a difficult situation if we only had two nines and one is injured. We don't have any injuries currently, everyone is fit. We can pick from Lukhanyo right through to Vincent Koch, everyone is available. We are very fortunate and that is why we haven't quite decided seven-one, six-two. It's tough to announce the team. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

At the end of the day we are all going to lift the trophy. Not just as 33 players but with 22 management that's 55 people. After we internally sort out everything, players just accept even if we picked the team and we make a mistake here or there. I know South Africans are having a lot of opinions which is great, I don't think they were in 2017 or 2016. I think they were burning flags and now they are picking teams and they are worried about us and we love that. We enjoy the position we are currently in. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

Manie Libbok, fly-half

On being able to kick with both feet:

That is a skill I have worked on since I was little. I grew up kicking with both feet and it's something I have done for years now. I am happy to be in the position I can kick with both feet. Manie Libbok, Fly-Half

RELATED: Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa

On criticism surrounding his kicking:

I don't watch what is going on in the media. I know what criticism is out there when it comes to my kicking but for me I am focusing on myself. I am focusing on getting it right, it is something I have to get right especially at this level where the margins are so small. I am just working hard and trying to get it right. Manie Libbok, Fly-Half

On Handre Pollard:

First and foremost it is nice to have Handre back in the camp. Him and I work nicely together, we pick each other up. It's awesome to work with him. It doesn't matter who is going to start. If he is going to play, if I am going to play. I know he'll do a good job, a great job. He is a world class player, he has been there and done that so for me it's awesome to have him back in the camp. He helps me a lot and we work nicely together. Manie Libbok, Fly-Half

Jesse Kriel, centre

On Antoine Dupont:

I think we prepare for the whole French team, we never prepare for individuals. I think Dupont is a really important player for France and we understand that but I think we will be focusing on France as a whole. I think it is about what we want to get right on the weekend. Jesse Kriel, Centre

On having some playing time in the number 13 shirt:

I don't think a Springbok jersey is ever yours. I don't think the 13 is ever mine. It's obviously been great to have Lukhanyo back as well. I think he has obviously put himself into contention for this weekend. We haven't heard the team yet. Canan [Moodie] is another guy who has done really well in the 13 jersey. Obviously having some game time in this World Cup has been really positive. Going back to the last World Cup, being injured in the first round was very disappointing and I think we've seen it with [Makazole] Mapimpi being on the other side seeing him leave. But then again it's been great to see Lukhanyo in, he's invaluable and a world class player and he's really a great guy to have back in camp. He really helps a guy like myself and Moodie as well. Jesse Kriel, Centre

On his memory of South Africa winning the RWC 2007 in France:

I was in grade seven I was in my pyjamas in the TV room of the boarding house watching the Springboks when the World Cup was on. I was watching with my twin brother so it was a great experience and something I really will never forget. Jesse Kriel, Centre

On Siya Kolisi: