[WATCH] Deputy MOM! Older sister locks out younger sister for violating curfew
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
A video of an older sister locking her younger sibling out of their house has gone viral.
It's funny how she stayed outside after being locked out at midnight.
Check out the video below.
@reyabina_za Ai yah ne🤣#SAMA28 #jokesviral #fypシ゚viral #ticktocksouthafrica #strictparents ♬ original sound - Reyabina_za
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
