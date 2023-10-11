[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes
Do you get offended or just let it go?
An Asian woman in Cape Town was subjected to an offensive imitation of her appearance.
While driving through a parking lot, a homeless man with a smile on his face made fun of her eyes.
Watch below.
@jkheehee
💔nah still love cpt UPDATE: this is not about black vs asian. Its about my experience can we chill (please dont make rude comments to ANY if you have not been in their position)☠️♬ what do you mean - senia ❦
