[WATCH] Galloping granny travels almost 1000km with her horse and dog every year

Jane Dotchin, an elderly woman with impaired vision, has won awards for her long-distance exploits with her pets.

Every year she reportedly travels from her home in Hexham, Northumberland, to the north of Scotland on horseback with her dog in a saddlebag.

The whole experience takes about seven weeks, and she has been doing this since 1972.

I look at Jane Dotchin, the galloping granny, she has got one eye and she is living her best life with her horse and dog. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

With Dinky the Dog and Diamond the horse, she will travel 15 to 20 miles every day and sleep in a tent.

