The City of Tshwane is not opposed to talking to trade unions, says Mayor





Bongani Bingwa is joined by City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink.

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink addresses workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union who demand salary increases on 28 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Brink has claimed that he is not opposed to talking to trade unions.

This as the protracted municipal strike in Tshwane continues.

On Friday, Cosatu had planned to hand over a memorandum of demands to Brink, but he tells Bingwa that by the time it arrived, after 1.30 pm that afternoon, he was not available.

City manager, Johann Mettler, was sent instead but left before he could receive the memorandum, apparently after the crowd became unruly.

We will accept any memorandum handed to us in any way, provided we are given an opportunity to accept the memorandum in a peaceful manner. Cilliers Brink - Mayor, City of Tshwane

Service delivery in the capital has been badly affected by the strike action which began in July.

Workers want a pay increase but the metro claims there is no money for wage hikes.

I want to emphasise this point. The City is not opposed to talking to trade unions. We respect the collective bargaining process. Cilliers Brink - Mayor, City of Tshwane

