



McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Screengrab from Vodacom Hearing Challenge video on TikTok @vodacom

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Vodacom's Hearing Challenge is the hero pick for Zetu Damane, chief strategy officer at McCann Joburg.

The campaign won gold at the Loeries earlier this month in the Digital segment for Social Media Campaigns.

Damane made this her Loerie choice as an initiative which used a company's considerable resources for good.

The mobile operator partnered with hearing test app hearZA and some popular musicians to create a fun TikTok challenge with a hearing test embedded in it.

Very few youths get screened for hearing loss and yet it is such an impediment for learning. I loved how they used a medium the youth already use and made it fun. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

I also loved how it linked functionally with what Vodacom does, which is about sound... Sound either through voice or content is a key product for Vodacom. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Watch the interactive TikTok campaign video below (and click as instructed for more):

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Vodacom discussion at 5:06)

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'