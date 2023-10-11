Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms





Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

The Financial Services Tribunal has ruled that Markus Jooste, disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO, must pay the fines imposed by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) immediately.

He'd approached the Tribunal to have the JSE sanctions imposed on him for breaching listing requirements, set aside.

The bourse imposed two maximum penalties of R7.5 million on Jooste.

He's also been disqualified from holding the office of a director or officer of a listed company for a period of 20 years.

It's the latest in a series of legal battles in the long-running saga of getting justice after Steinhoff carried out the biggest corporate fraud in the history of South Africa.

Jooste claimed there's no evidence that he was aware of the accounting irregularities at Steinhoff.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.

It's probably the long arc of justice that is basically turning against him... His latest travail is the fact that the Financial Services Tribunal has now said to pay up the JSE. It fined him two lots of R7.5 million, and his appeal against that is basically thrown out and he has to pay them the R15 million basically immediately. That came with the 20-year injunction... Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

A German court has also issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff chief after he was a no-show at the start of his trial in that country where he faces fraud charges.

Whitfield asks if there has been any progress in the possible prosecution of Jooste at home, or abroad.

Whether extradition will actually happen is subject I suppose to the incredibly tormented wheels in our justice system. Certainly our prosecutors would want to prosecute Markus Jooste in this country, not least because it would send a message to other potential miscreants in the sector that this won't be tolerated. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Steinhoff is about to be delisted from the JSE on Monday, so that particular financial chapter is ending... and yet we haven't heard so much as a caw from the Hawks to Jooste. While it is certainly true that large parts of it were complicated... elements such as the insider trading case against him where he told some of his friends to sell their shares in Steinhoff the week before collapse, is a fairly open and shut case, so you wonder why they haven't proceeded even on that basis. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Perhaps it's because it's such an important symbolic case that they don't want to mess it up, but it also does speak to lack of confidence in the NPA and prosecuting office when it comes to these corporate crimes. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

