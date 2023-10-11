Streaming issues? Report here
CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero

11 October 2023 7:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.

Bruce Whitfield talks to News24 financial journalist Garth Theunissen and Greg Illgner, Chief Strategy Officer at TymeBank.

The fees that banks are charging for PayShap is under scrutiny as the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) raises the spectre of price gouging.

As pricing is technically outside of its mandate, the Sarb has asked the Competition Commission to investigate.

@ dekdoyjaidee/123rf.com
@ dekdoyjaidee/123rf.com

PayShap, a real-time rapid payment platform, was launched in South Africa in March.

RELATED: Make instant payments with PayShap, SA's new real-time digital payments service

The system allows account holders to easily pay and receive money (up to R3 000 per transaction) virtually instantly between participating banks, without sharing bank account details.

It follows on from real-time clearing (RTC), the payment rail generally in use by banks before this latest evolution of "instant" money transfers.

RELATED: The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate

The Reserve Bank told News24 it is aware of concerns regarding the costing of PayShap "and agrees that the current pricing, by some banks, could hinder its adoption and lead to future price gouging".

Bruce Whitfield asks News24 business journalist Garth Theunissen how the story came about.

Theunissen explains that he followed up with commercial banks and the Reserve Bank after _Tyme_Bank posted a breakdown of the fees being charged in the sector for this service.

TymeBank itself charges zero fees for PayShap.

The Reserve Bank came back to me with a statement that surprised even me in its directness, saying they had engaged with the Competition Commission over the PayShap prices... which they said could not only hinder its adoption but also lead to future price gouging, and they want to make sure competition laws and rules are not violated.

Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24

Essentially what the banks pay to each other when one customer transfers money to another using PayShap, is just 50 cents says Theunissen.

While there are apparently a few other small, ancillary fees attached onto that going towards provider Bankserv, it does seem like the system doesn't cost that much he adds.

I guess when you're in a market where you have only four or five very dominant banks and a handful of smaller emerging players and their prices were only launched seven months ago...

Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24

They are not that far from each other and although they'd all give you a long spiel about why they charge what they do, it seems like what's called a homing fee for using the system... balances out, you get that back when another customer from a different bank transfers money to one of your customers.

Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24

TymeBank's argument is that therefore the system should be available to customers virtually free of charge, so why then are some banks charging a flat fee rate of R7.50, in the case of Standard Bank, and in the case of Discovery well up to R12 for the larger transaction size of R3 000.

Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24

Whitfield also talks to TymeBank's Chief Strategy Officer, Garth Theunissen.

He notes that the bank announced on Tuesday it had onboarded its 8th millionth customer last week.

Theunissen explains why offering the PayShap service for free, fits into their model and strategy.

We're attracting customers in droves. What has been a challenge for us is to transfer their main banking, and we see this as a way to differentiate our offering. In other markets - India and Brazil this type of payment rail has revolutionised financial services actually... We want to be market leaders, so this allows us to attract digitally savvy customers.

Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24

In the past, banks have defended the cost of RTC he says, but this new system is much less expensive to operate.

This is definitely something we can offer at a very low price and we've decided that the very lowest price is zero... I think they (other banks) are going to discover that they're going to lose business...

Greg Illgner, Chief Strategy Officer - TymeBank

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero




