Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA
The latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal South Africa' did NOT disappoint!
The eager contestant had us on the edge of our seats until the very end.
And what a win it was!
The banker made him a deal he could not refuse which saw him walking away with a phenomenal R45,650.
RELATED: Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'
RELATED: Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins
To become a contestant on the show and stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the 'Deal or No Deal SA' website or SMS ‘Play’ to 43066.
Don’t miss 'Deal or No Deal South Africa' on SABC 1, Mondays to Fridays, from 7:30pm to 8pm.
Catch the rebroadcast the following day on SABC3 at 5:30pm.
Stay up to date with the latest Deal or No Deal South Africa news on social media.
RELATED: Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa
This article first appeared on 947 : Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA
More from Entertainment
Let the music play! Listening to music in groups sync body and heart functions
Professor Wolfgang Tschacher (psychologist) explains why people who listen to music together have strong connections.Read More
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B!
Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments.Read More
Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana!
Zonke Dikana has mesmerised and captivated audiences with her soulful R&B sound.Read More
Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs
Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs.Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).Read More
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October
The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm.Read More
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
Trevor Noah continues to make history.Read More
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show
Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Read More