Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA





The latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal South Africa' did NOT disappoint!

The eager contestant had us on the edge of our seats until the very end.

And what a win it was!

The banker made him a deal he could not refuse which saw him walking away with a phenomenal R45,650.

