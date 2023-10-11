The benefits of buying on lay-by before the festive season
Bianca Resnekov speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
Before you decide to pay off a big item over a couple of months, there are some things you need to keep in mind.
Buying an item on lay-by comes with pros and cons.
The downside is that you do not get your item until after you have paid, but on the plus side you don’t pay interest and you can cancel at any time for almost a full refund.
If you cancel your purchase, the retailer must refund you everything you have paid minus a cancellation fee equal to 1% of the retail price according to Knowler.
In addition to this, your refund cannot be given in the form of a store credit and you legally cannot be charged anything more than 1% for cancelling.
RELATED: Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV
Before the Consumer Protection Act came into effect… some retailers would charge a 10% cancellation fee.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
While not getting your items immediately can be a pain, you can use this strategically by doing holiday shopping, getting back to school supplies, doing seasonal clothing shops months earlier before the prices go up.
This means you get items when you need them at off peak prices.
If the retailer sells the stock before the buyer gets it, you may be entitled to receive double the amount you paid in a refund if you cannot find a suitable replacement with the store.
There is a lot of risk on the retailers side.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The benefits of buying on lay-by before the festive season
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sebra/sebra1602/sebra160200052/53560557-woman-holding-shopping-bags-and-credit-card.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'
Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero
The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.Read More
ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels?
[LISTEN] Are you after speed and efficiency or safety and accuracy?Read More
A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep
Sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture. The Conversation dives deep into this one.Read More
Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget
The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing - so here are some tips to stretch your money.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Emigration has an irreversible impact on a family dynamic'
Saying goodbye is never easy, but there are ways to make it somewhat bearable.Read More
[WATCH] Galloping granny travels almost 1000km with her horse and dog every year
An 82-year-old woman rides 600 miles every year on her horse with her beloved dog by her side.Read More
[WATCH] Breathing through an iki Breathe necklace helps reduce anxiety
Clinical therapist, Lori Shifrin explains how her unique technique of using an iki Breathe necklace can help release anxiety.Read More
[WATCH] Deputy MOM! Older sister locks out younger sister for violating curfew
What type of relationship do you have with your older sibling?Read More