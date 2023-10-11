Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Business
Business

A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its 'glass and a half' tagline

11 October 2023 4:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cadbury
shrinkflation

The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation led to changes in Cadbury’s “Glass and a half (of milk) in every slab” claim.

Bianca Resnekov speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (Skip to 32:18).

In 1905, Cadbury Chocolate was launched with its famous slogan to boast about how it had more milk per 200g than other milk chocolates.

However, since shrinkflation came around, their 200g chocolates fell away and were replaced by 150g bars.

This is why the owner of the brand shifted the tagline to: “There is a glass and a half in everyone.”

It is not a typo.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Knowler says the word milk has been removed, and the glass and a half refers to ‘generosity’.

They have also featured the theme of generosity in their ad campaigns, so their updated tagline stays relevant.

© faizalramli/123rf.com
© faizalramli/123rf.com

Are people buying that? Do you not just get rid of your slogan?

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
