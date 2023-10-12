Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'
Amy MacIver speaks with Robyn Wolfson Vorster, Founder of For the Voiceless.
On 10 October Daily Maverick published an article by Voster, about a young man who took his life after being sexually abused in prep school.
Julio Mordoh was a student at St John’s College who was abused from the ages on 10 to 12, and eventually died at the age 21 as a result of the trauma.
It had an incredibly long-term affect on his psychology… he got to the point where he could no longer continue with life.Robyn Wolfson Vorster, founder - For the Voiceless
He was one of several boys who were abused by the same teacher.
RELATED: UK tries to extradite 2 ex-teachers from SA after accusations of sexual abuse
This case is tragically one of many that highlights the need to address sexual abuse, often committed by teachers at elite education institutions.
Vorster says that two out of five young boys in South Africa are sexually abused before the turn 18 and they are up to five times more likely to attempt suicide.
The ongoing trauma that these children face and take into adulthood is unspeakable.Robyn Wolfson Vorster, founder - For the Voiceless
Voster says we must understand what it is that what makes a school an environment where sexual abuse occurs, and what support is given to victims after the fact.
She laments that the only thing Mordoh’s parents can hope for now is that his case raises awareness to stop this from happening to others.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97868035_little-boy-tired-stressed-of-doing-homework.html
More from Local
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war
The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.Read More
NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC
National deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, says prosecutors are currently investigating 135 TRC cases, with 10 matters finalised since September 2021 and a further ten awaiting judgment.Read More
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms
Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.Read More
CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero
The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.Read More
SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers
The post office, which is on the brink of collapse, says its employees have also been arrested and implicated in wrongdoing and criminal conduct.Read More
The City of Tshwane is not opposed to talking to trade unions, says Mayor
City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has insisted that he and his team are not opposed to talking to trade unions.Read More
[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa
The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role teachers play in society.Read More
Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court
Nandipha Magudumana was set to appear with her accomplice, convicted killer Thabo Bester, in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on charges relating to Bester’s brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.Read More