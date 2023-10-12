Parent child relationships in the world of AI: 'keep communication open'





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a marvel of technology, but its rapid evolution has also led to serious disadvantages and potential consequences.

A recent survey found that almost 60% of students had heard of or used ChatGPT, while the same was true for only 30% of parents.

While AI can have some benefits in school, there are also some factors that are extremely concerning.

Not only can this tool help children cheat in school, it can also realistically fake pictures and messages that can destroy a child’s reputation and mental wellbeing or expose them to harm.

There are a lot of benefits for the bad guys to use this technology for nefarious purposes. Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist - KnowBe4 AFRICA

In addition to this, it is evolving so quickly that it is difficult to keep up with the changes to minimise the consequences.

Collard says that in this changing world we need to educate children to keep them safe.

It is part of our reality whether we want it or not. Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist - KnowBe4 AFRICA

She says that as a parent, one of the most important things is, use critical thinking and monitor that your children are using it safely and aware of the risks.

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Have this open communication channel with your child and work with them. Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist - KnowBe4 AFRICA

Listen to the interview above for more.