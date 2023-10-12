



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 08, 10, 25, 33, 50 B: 32

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 20, 34, 42, 43, 47 B: 23

Lotto Plus 2: 15, 17, 18, 30, 34, 41 B: 42

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 October 2023