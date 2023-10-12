Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable' Childhood sexual abuse is extremely traumatic and can make a kid more likely to attempt suicide. 12 October 2023 8:46 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC National deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, says prosecutors are currently investigating 135 TRC cases, with... 12 October 2023 6:27 AM
View all Local
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
View all Politics
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal. 11 October 2023 9:49 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
View all Business
Parent child relationships in the world of AI: 'keep communication open' The age of AI has transformed the world we live in, and made it harder for parents to keep up with their children. 12 October 2023 10:12 AM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 October 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 12 October 2023 6:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN and yes... the Kolisis are taking over Paris! 12 October 2023 9:42 AM
6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news. 11 October 2023 1:54 PM
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back' South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday... 11 October 2023 1:15 PM
View all Sport
Bruno Mars and band evacuate Israel, forced to leave gear behind Bruno Mars and his band reportedly made it out of the country on a flight to Athens. 12 October 2023 10:25 AM
'Big Brother Mzansi' is back, and auditions are open! Here’s everything you need to know… 12 October 2023 8:52 AM
Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA The banker made him a deal he could not refuse! 11 October 2023 2:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'There are breaches of international law on both sides' South African novelist Andrew Brown's 'The Bitterness of Olives' is based in Tel Aviv and Gaza City. 11 October 2023 4:59 PM
Corporate giants will have to disclose ALL emissions under new climate laws Exxon, Apple and others must disclose all their emissions under California’s new climate laws, which will have a global impact. 11 October 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war

12 October 2023 8:17 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
African National Congress
The Conversation
Israel Palestine conflict
DA Democratic Alliance

The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.

Article by Asher Lubotzky, Scholar in Residence, University of Houston.

Hamas’ brazen and deadly attack on Israel on October 7 elicited varied responses within the South African political scene. These diverse reactions reflect the long history, since before democracy in 1994, of South African engagement with the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.

As with the war in Ukraine, taking sides on the issue also allows the different parties to highlight their position on the struggle for or against global western dominance

The South African government, led by the African National Congress (ANC), characterised the recent events as a “devastating escalation”. However, it primarily attributed the situation to Israeli policies, including “the continued illegal occupation of Palestine land, continued settlement expansion, desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Christian holy sites, and ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people”.

It called for

the immediate cessation of violence, restraint, and peace between Israel and Palestine.

It also urged Israel to embrace the two-state solution as a means of resolving the conflict. The two-state solution suggests the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

For its part, the ANC put out its own statement in the name of the party. This gave even bolder support for Hamas. The party’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, defended Hamas’ actions, invoking the enduring solidarity between the ANC and the Palestinian cause.

It can no longer be disputed that South Africa’s apartheid history is occupied Palestine’s reality… the decision by Palestinians to respond to the brutality of the settler Israeli apartheid regime is unsurprising.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a far-left pan-Africanist party which was formed after a split from the ANC, and is now the third largest party in parliament, endorsed Hamas’ use of violence. Drawing parallels with the anti-apartheid struggle, the party’s spokesperson squarely placed the blame on Israel.

Conversely, several movements offered their solidarity with Israel. The liberal Democratic Alliance, the main opposition party, vehemently condemned the “unprovoked attack” by Hamas. It decried the "senseless violence and all acts of terror against innocent civilians, women and children".

Some centrist or traditionalist parties, such as the Patriotic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party, also voiced their criticism of the attacks. South Africa’s principal Jewish organisations also extended their support for Israel.

Historical roots

Unwavering support for Palestinian nationhood has remained a steadfast element of South African foreign policy since the ANC came into power in 1994. This stance has seen the country become one of the most prominent voices critical of Israel globally.

The ANC has thrown its support behind the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, a movement aiming to replicate the iconic anti-apartheid boycott campaign. South African officials have consistently accused Israel of practising apartheid. The country’s parliament recently voted to formally downgrade the country’s relations with Israel from embassy to a liaison office.

I have been researching the history of the relationship between South Africa and Israel for nearly a decade. My research has found that both the ANC and some pan-Africanist formations once held more complex perspectives on Israel and Zionism.

They generally expressed support for Jewish statehood from the 1940s to the 1960s. For instance, in the early 1960s, both the ANC and its primary rival in the anti-apartheid struggle, the Pan-Africanist Congress (PAC), considered Israel a potential ally in their battle against apartheid. The PAC also received substantial financial assistance from Israel until 1970.

However, the ANC’s resentment towards Israel for its collaboration with white minority rule during the 1970s and 1980s, coupled with the perception of Palestinians suffering an apartheid-like oppression, has come to shape the party’s perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Since the late 1960s, the ANC has cultivated strong ties with the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO). By the 1980s, these ties had evolved into a strategic and operational alliance between the two movements. In recent years, with the weakening of the PLO, the ANC has shifted its support towards the PLO’s erstwhile rival, Hamas. The Muslim constituency in South Africa, many of whom are ANC supporters and activists, further contributes to the party’s pro-Palestinian stance.

The DA’s support of Israel also has historical roots. Historically, liberal or so-called “moderate” parties and individuals in South Africa have been the country's most consistent pro-Israeli political voice.

Unlike the post-1970s ANC, many liberals have regarded Israel as a democracy with a decent record in treating minorities. In the Western Cape, which is the only province governed by the DA, there has been a greater willingness to explore collaboration with Israel.

In addition, in recent decades, various Christian and traditionalist forces have also strongly tended towards pro-Israeli views.

South Africa last asked people for their religious affiliation in a household survey in 2013. The figures at the time showed there were just over 1 million Muslims and just over 101,500 people of the Jewish faith. More recent data indicates that the Jewish population in the country has dropped to about 50 000 people. The latest census puts the entire population at 62 million.

Long legacy of international alliances

The diverse perspectives of South Africa’s political parties on Israel/Palestine also mirror their distinct international allegiances. Having valued the assistance of the Soviet Union and China in their struggle against apartheid, and nurturing deep-seated grievances against the western role in supporting apartheid, the ANC and more radical movements have tended to stand beside actors that challenge the US on the global stage.

This policy has been particularly evident in South Africa’s sympathetic stance towards Russia, even amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Conversely, the opposition DA has aligned itself with pro-western stances.

However, it’s uncertain whether most South Africans support the ANC’s approach to contemporary foreign relations issues. A poll from November 2022 found that 74.3% of citizens condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

It is likely that the Palestinian cause enjoys higher levels of popular support. But, there are indications that views on Israel/Palestine are far from clear-cut. A study from 2017, for instance, found that there was similar support in South Africa for both Israelis’ and Palestinians’ “rights to a homeland” (54% and 53%, respectively). But the study also concluded that actual knowledge of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was limited, with only 29% having “heard of” the conflict.

South Africa’s official stance on Israel-Palestine is one of the most critical in Africa, particularly compared to other states south of the Sahara. Over the past decade, Israel has seen increasing bilateral relations with various African states. Several opinion polls indicate that public perception of Israel in sub-Saharan Africa is among the most favourable worldwide.

Lingering divide

South African politicians have framed the recent escalation between Hamas and Israel within the broader context of their perspectives on global dynamics. As with the war in Ukraine, the governing ANC and more radical elements unequivocally support the Palestinians – their longstanding allies. They view Hamas as representing the Palestinian cause, and perceive Israel as an apartheid state.

The liberal DA’s support for Israel is also shaped by historical and contemporary factors. It mirrors the enduring liberal backing of Israel in South Africa. It also allows the party to align itself with Western governments that have recently expressed support for Israel.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war




12 October 2023 8:17 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
African National Congress
The Conversation
Israel Palestine conflict
DA Democratic Alliance

More from World

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict

12 October 2023 10:18 AM

It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel-Gaza conflict: 'There are breaches of international law on both sides'

11 October 2023 4:59 PM

South African novelist Andrew Brown's 'The Bitterness of Olives' is based in Tel Aviv and Gaza City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pollution and climate change. Picture: Pixabay.com

Corporate giants will have to disclose ALL emissions under new climate laws

11 October 2023 1:11 PM

Exxon, Apple and others must disclose all their emissions under California’s new climate laws, which will have a global impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine flag / Pexels: Ömer Faruk Yıldız

Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer

11 October 2023 11:22 AM

Hamas has achieved what it wanted by attacking Israel. Terror, escalation, and disruption to the international order.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine flag / Pexels: Ömer Faruk Yıldız

Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict

10 October 2023 4:04 PM

With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict

10 October 2023 2:50 PM

The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?'

10 October 2023 1:28 PM

According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jirsak/123rf.com

Romantic heroes or one of us: how we judge political leaders is rarely rational

10 October 2023 1:04 PM

When voting for someone to lead a country, we rarely judge them objectively or rationally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel-Gaza conflict: 'The death toll changes hour by hour'

10 October 2023 12:50 PM

Israel has announced it is at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wall separating occupied Palestinian territory from Israel. © brunhildeundernst/123rf.com

Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'

10 October 2023 12:43 PM

Political scientist Steven Friedman says there has been nothing close to a peace process for the last 15 to 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Picture: © nadezhda1906/123rf.com

Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'

12 October 2023 8:46 AM

Childhood sexual abuse is extremely traumatic and can make a kid more likely to attempt suicide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Then Archbishop Desmond Tutu (centre) with fellow commissioners listen to testimony from witnesses during the start of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Picture: AFP.

NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC

12 October 2023 6:27 AM

National deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, says prosecutors are currently investigating 135 TRC cases, with 10 matters finalised since September 2021 and a further ten awaiting judgment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms

11 October 2023 9:49 PM

Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dekdoyjaidee/123rf.com

CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero

11 October 2023 7:18 PM

The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African Post Office. Picture: Supplied

SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers

11 October 2023 5:27 PM

The post office, which is on the brink of collapse, says its employees have also been arrested and implicated in wrongdoing and criminal conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink addresses workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union who demand salary increases on 28 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The City of Tshwane is not opposed to talking to trade unions, says Mayor

11 October 2023 2:17 PM

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has insisted that he and his team are not opposed to talking to trade unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes

11 October 2023 12:52 PM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa

11 October 2023 12:26 PM

The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role teachers play in society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of six accused in the Thabo Bester prisonbreak, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court to apply for bail on 5 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court

11 October 2023 11:26 AM

Nandipha Magudumana was set to appear with her accomplice, convicted killer Thabo Bester, in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on charges relating to Bester’s brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022

11 October 2023 8:58 AM

According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict

12 October 2023 10:18 AM

It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana during a briefing with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 19 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?

10 October 2023 7:24 PM

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng

10 October 2023 12:01 PM

"It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel on 7 October 2023. Picture: Majdi Fath/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP

SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine

9 October 2023 7:52 AM

Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Gwede Mantashe on 7 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements

8 October 2023 11:13 AM

ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

5 October 2023 7:55 PM

Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert

5 October 2023 2:44 PM

More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over 800 people have cast their vote at the Hector Peterson Library in Lwandle, Cape Town. Over 2000 people are expected to vote at this station today. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls

5 October 2023 8:56 AM

This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter

5 October 2023 6:35 AM

Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC

Local

Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war

World Local Politics

Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'

Local

EWN Highlights

CoJ's Makhubele calls for calm from S. Africans amid Israel-Palestine conflict

12 October 2023 11:59 AM

Only a matter of time before architects of state capture brought to book - NPA

12 October 2023 11:49 AM

DA cries foul over SABC holding meeting on financial future behind closed doors

12 October 2023 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA