Entertainment

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith separated since 2016 with no plans to divorce

12 October 2023 11:30 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett confirmed in an interview that she and Will Smith have maintained appearances since 2016.

While fans have speculated about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship status since the two spoke candidly about Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with artist August Alsina in 2020 - the actress cleared things up in an interview with NBC recently.

The interview came ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy, next week.

In the interview, Jada Pinkett Smith (52) revealed that she and her husband Will Smith (55) have been separated since 2016.

Despite Pinkett Smith's confession about their separation, she also confirmed that they will live up to the promise they once made to each other and not get divorced.

As for the reason for their separation, Pinkett Smith said that they were "exhausted with trying".

RELATED: 'WILL SMITH PRACTICES SELECTIVE OUTRAGE' - CHRIS ROCK’S FEELINGS ON SMITH'S SLAP ROCK!?

While the two still live together, they lead separate lives and stuck in a fantasy of what the other person should be.

I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Actress - Hollywood

Watch Pinkett Smith's full interview below.

RELATED: DID WILL SMITH REALLY REMIND US HOW HE WON AN OSCAR AFTER SLAPPING CHRIS

RELATED: WHACKHEAD HIJACKS INTERVIEW TO PRANK WILL SMITH


This article first appeared on KFM : Will and Jada Pinkett Smith separated since 2016 with no plans to divorce




