'Big Brother Mzansi' is back, and auditions are open!
Looking to throw your hat in the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ ring? Good news, season four is upon us!
Auditions have officially opened for the upcoming season, set to hit TV screens in January next year.
The show will run from 21 January to 31 March 2024.
With R1 million on offer, it is sure to be a fun-filled season.
POV: The colour of tomorrow is ready to be the money filter sana. No because uBiggie uyeza! 🔥' Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) October 11, 2023
Future housemates, you're up! It's official, #BBMzansi S4 is on the way and entries are now open. Shoot your shot. Not to be fumbled. Enter here 👉🏾https://t.co/YUnGHI52Bd
T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/0EgEmb0gfS
What is the entry criteria?
You must be a citizen or legal resident of South Africa and 21 years of age or older, as of 1 January 2024.
“To stand a chance to be the next winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 4, applicants need to be creative, memorable, and have the wit to outplay and outlast their fellow housemates,” a statement by Mzansi Magic reads.
When will the auditions take place?
Auditions will take place from 1 to 20 November 2023 in phases, which include a video call and, if successful, face-to-face auditions in Johannesburg.
Entry is free, but no former ‘Big Brother Africa’ or ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemates may enter.
Submit a two-minute audition video on www.mzansimagic.tv/bigbrother and follow the prompts.
To get more information on the show keep checking www.mzansimagic.tv for updates.
You can also follow 'Big Brother Mzansi' on Twitter or visit the Facebook page.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Big Brother Mzansi' is back, and auditions are open!
Source : https://twitter.com/BBMzansi/status/1711993476223558052/photo/1
