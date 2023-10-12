From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France
The Kolisis have moved to Paris!
Rachel and the kids are settling in while Siya captains the Bokke through the Rugby World Cup. BUT these two are still making time to support each other - more specifically, Rachel continues to be her man's biggest cheerleader.
Rachel's recent Instagram post shared some love and appreciation for her captain-husbae around the upcoming screening of his documentary, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story at the Kimpton St Honoré in Paris.
RELATED: SIYA KOLISI'S DOCUMENTARY WINS PRIZED AWARD AS AMERICANS VOTE IT #1
The screening is part of a fund-raising initiative towards supporting the impactful work of the Kolisi Foundation and a captivating question and answer session will follow with Siya Kolisi.
RELATED: ‘RISE: THE SIYA KOLISI STORY’ PREMIERS ON SUNDAY
The doccie was released eight months ago and is based on Kolisi’s autobiography Rise, which was released in 2021.
At the time of the doccie's first release in Mzansi, Rachel also expressed her support for her man saying that "he made himself so vulnerable, so many of us could reflect on our own lives, see similarities, and start to address behaviours that need to be addressed."
RELATED: SIYA KOLISI: A PSYCHOLOGIST ANALYSES THE RUGBY STAR’S LIFE TO EXTRACT LESSONS
Now, Rachel reminisces and expresses her continued awe, explaining that the doccie was screened for the first-time ever in Zwide - the town where Kolisi is from, and screened for the public again, in Paris with a cinema-style set up.
RELATED: WHAT HAPPENS IN PARIS STAYS IN PARIS! RACHEL KOLISI TAKES SA WITH HER TO FRANCE
Here's to our favourite exports!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France
More from Entertainment
Bruno Mars and band evacuate Israel, forced to leave gear behind
Bruno Mars and his band reportedly made it out of the country on a flight to Athens.Read More
'Big Brother Mzansi' is back, and auditions are open!
Here’s everything you need to know…Read More
Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA
The banker made him a deal he could not refuse!Read More
Let the music play! Listening to music in groups sync body and heart functions
Professor Wolfgang Tschacher (psychologist) explains why people who listen to music together have strong connections.Read More
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B!
Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments.Read More
Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana!
Zonke Dikana has mesmerised and captivated audiences with her soulful R&B sound.Read More
Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs
Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs.Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).Read More
More from Sport
6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals
Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news.Read More
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back'
South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday.Read More
Kelvin Kiptum (23) breaks men's World Marathon record, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge
The Kenyan runner broke the record for fastest world marathon runner in Chicago over the weekend - some are asking, is it all skill?Read More
Pakistani cricket commentator leaves India after 'derogatory' posts resurface
Zainab Abbas has left India after 'derogatory' and 'provocative' social media posts mocking the Hindu religion and India resurfaced.Read More
Saudi Arabia hoping to reignite Messi-Ronaldo rivalry with potential loan offer
Saudi Arabia is not giving up on its dream of having Lionel Messi play in its league.Read More
SA to challenge Anti-Doping non-compliance declaration
South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is challenging the declaration that SA is not compliant with the Anti-Doping Code.Read More
Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase
World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games.Read More
Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP
Ewan Gale (RacingNews365) reflects on the Qatar Grand Prix on Marawa Sports Worldwide.Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).Read More