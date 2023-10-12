Streaming issues? Report here
From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France

12 October 2023 9:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story'

WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN and yes... the Kolisis are taking over Paris!

The Kolisis have moved to Paris!

Rachel and the kids are settling in while Siya captains the Bokke through the Rugby World Cup. BUT these two are still making time to support each other - more specifically, Rachel continues to be her man's biggest cheerleader.

Rachel's recent Instagram post shared some love and appreciation for her captain-husbae around the upcoming screening of his documentary, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story at the Kimpton St Honoré in Paris.

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI'S DOCUMENTARY WINS PRIZED AWARD AS AMERICANS VOTE IT #1

The screening is part of a fund-raising initiative towards supporting the impactful work of the Kolisi Foundation and a captivating question and answer session will follow with Siya Kolisi.

RELATED: ‘RISE: THE SIYA KOLISI STORY’ PREMIERS ON SUNDAY

The doccie was released eight months ago and is based on Kolisi’s autobiography Rise, which was released in 2021.

At the time of the doccie's first release in Mzansi, Rachel also expressed her support for her man saying that "he made himself so vulnerable, so many of us could reflect on our own lives, see similarities, and start to address behaviours that need to be addressed."

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI: A PSYCHOLOGIST ANALYSES THE RUGBY STAR’S LIFE TO EXTRACT LESSONS

Now, Rachel reminisces and expresses her continued awe, explaining that the doccie was screened for the first-time ever in Zwide - the town where Kolisi is from, and screened for the public again, in Paris with a cinema-style set up.

RELATED: WHAT HAPPENS IN PARIS STAYS IN PARIS! RACHEL KOLISI TAKES SA WITH HER TO FRANCE

Here's to our favourite exports!!!


This article first appeared on KFM : From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France




