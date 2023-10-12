What's 'kidulting?' Are you a 'kidult?' Trend stems from adults "being tired"
John Maytham explores the trend of “kidulting” with Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard Marketing. Listen below.
What is 'kidulting?'
Bisset says that it's a growing trend that's "all about finding joy through play."
Kidulting or being a kidult is where adults participate in activities generally meant for kids.
So, enjoying hobbies, interests, foods, toys, and fashion related to their childhood - think jumping in ball pits, eating marshmallows, watching your favourite childhood shows, etc.
Why is 'kidulting' a growing trend?
From escaping adult stressors to connecting and recreating nostalgic memories of their youth, "the reasons are as diverse as the people who engage in this trend" says Bisset.
Bisset notes that a research poll reveals that:
• 59% of adults are rewatching shows from their childhood.
• 54% of adults are watching cartoons.
• 51% of adults are buying clothes and video games relating to their childhood.
• 41% of adults splurge on expensive toys.
Bisset also reveals that people are "tired" of adulthood so this growing trend "makes sense."
This trend makes sense in light of broader issues. Google Trends revealed that the phrase "I am tired" reached "an all time peak in August this year which shows that worldwide burnout levels are leaving people stressed out.Kirsty Bisset, MD - HaveYouHeard Marketing
Overall, kidulting is all about using childlike fun to keep people going in tough times.
So, are you a kidult?
