ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women
Advocate Sepanya Mogale is the Chairperson for The Commission for Gender Equality and she joins Amy MacIver to explain why the judgment marks a significant step towards promoting gender equality and fairness within marital relations.
The Constitutional Court has declared as unconstitutional a section of the Divorce Act, handing down a ruling that will benefit thousands of (mostly) women, who've supported their spouses in their business and career efforts.
It means those who married out of community of property WILL now be entitled to a share of the assets, if that individual can show they made a significant non-financial contribution to the marriage.
It was saying that, if you were married out of community of property and a divorce occurs, everybody takes their bit and goes away and therefore not recognising the non-financial contributions that spouses usually make.Advocate Sepanya Mogale, Chairperson - The Commission for Gender Equality
Most of the time that spouse is a woman, who takes care of the children, who stays home and makes sure that your profession, your business, your assets are increased because of the support they are giving...Advocate Sepanya Mogale, Chairperson - The Commission for Gender Equality
So you have an anti-nuptial contract, people part ways and you are left with nothing whereas you have contributed immensely to the wealth that the male spouse, in most cases, ends up having.Advocate Sepanya Mogale, Chairperson - The Commission for Gender Equality
This ruling is taking South Africa to the level of Western countries like the UK etcAdvocate Sepanya Mogale, Chairperson - The Commission for Gender Equality
Parliament has 24 months to amend the law.
RELATED:Why an ante-nuptial contract is vital for couples
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137574666_young-african-american-couple-planning-budget-together-at-home-writing-notes-to-notebook-creating-ch.html
More from Local
The experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean migrants as male domestic workers
A study sheds light on the experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean men as domestic workers in South AfricaRead More
Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!
14 October marks International E-waste Day, a day used to highlight the importance of responsible e-waste management.Read More
Loadshedding impacts the SA Weather Service’s ability to forecast
Weather radars, lightning detection networks, and automatic weather stations are heavily impacted.Read More
SA needs a 'bail fund' to help reduce overcrowding in prisons
Currently the occupancy rate in South African prisons stands at 128%.Read More
Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'
Childhood sexual abuse is extremely traumatic and can make a kid more likely to attempt suicide.Read More
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war
The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.Read More
NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC
National deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, says prosecutors are currently investigating 135 TRC cases, with 10 matters finalised since September 2021 and a further ten awaiting judgment.Read More
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms
Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.Read More
CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero
The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.Read More