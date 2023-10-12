Loadshedding impacts the SA Weather Service’s ability to forecast

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women The ruling by the ConCourt affirms the non-financial contribution a spouse (usually a woman) makes for the other to create wealth. 12 October 2023 1:09 PM
The experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean migrants as male domestic workers A study sheds light on the experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean men as domestic workers in South Africa 12 October 2023 12:56 PM
Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED! 14 October marks International E-waste Day, a day used to highlight the importance of responsible e-waste management. 12 October 2023 12:29 PM
View all Local
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Politics
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal. 11 October 2023 9:49 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
View all Business
European Film Festival opens in Joburg and Cape Town If you are a lover of films, this is definitely one to mark on your calendar, 12 October 2023 3:08 PM
Fridays are becoming a ‘no man's land’ at work, does something need to change? In a post-pandemic workplace Friday’s have taken on a new life as not quite a workday. 12 October 2023 1:48 PM
Graffiti artist, Banksy might be unmasked in upcoming defamation case The street artist is known for representing not one man but a whole brand of people. 12 October 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates on MTN8: ‘it was an opportunity for us to prove ourselves’ The Buccaneers win put an end to Sundowns' undefeated streak to claim the MTN8 title. 12 October 2023 2:49 PM
Bryan Habana to join the greats in the World Rugby Hall of Fame Springbok star Bryan Habana is being inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. 12 October 2023 11:39 AM
Bok players and split delay against France: tactic or something to worry about? Sports editor, Craig Ray predicts Sunday's Bokke vs France game, noting that Rassie's breaking "the golden rule of rugby." 12 October 2023 11:28 AM
View all Sport
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot. 12 October 2023 1:42 PM
Happy 55th birthday, Hugh Jackman! Ranking his best movie roles From 'The Greatest Showman to 'X-Men', take a look back at High Jackman's best movie roles. 12 October 2023 1:14 PM
Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa imitated Johnny Depp on Aquaman set to taunt her As the release for Aquaman's squeal draws closer, Heard makes new allegations against Momoa which DC Studios denies. 12 October 2023 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Israel has no good options for dealing with Hamas’ hostage-taking in Gaza 150 people are believed to be hostages captured by Hamas 12 October 2023 2:58 PM
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country. 12 October 2023 8:17 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Loadshedding impacts the SA Weather Service’s ability to forecast

12 October 2023 11:15 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Weather radars, lightning detection networks, and automatic weather stations are heavily impacted.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African Weather Service CEO, Ishaam Abader.

The South African Weather Service says loadshedding impacts its ability to forecast weather.

The infrastructure of its observational network, which includes radars, lightning detection networks, and automatic weather stations, are reliant on electricity.

If the electricity supply goes down, you don’t have power going to the instrumentation and are unable to use those instruments.

Ishaam Abader, CEO – South African Weather Service

Some of the instruments are also quite sensitive to the power surges that occur after electricity has been restored.

Those sets of equipment can take anywhere between 30 minutes and four hours to fully restore.

Abader says the service has taken various interventions to mitigate this challenge with the installation of solar panels and/or generators.

Some weather stations have also been relocated to more stable and secure areas.

Scroll above to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on 947 : Loadshedding impacts the SA Weather Service’s ability to forecast




12 October 2023 11:15 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Local

milkos/123rf

ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women

12 October 2023 1:09 PM

The ruling by the ConCourt affirms the non-financial contribution a spouse (usually a woman) makes for the other to create wealth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © 123rf/rh2010

The experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean migrants as male domestic workers

12 October 2023 12:56 PM

A study sheds light on the experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean men as domestic workers in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makro store / Wikimedia Commons: ChrisMakro

Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!

12 October 2023 12:29 PM

14 October marks International E-waste Day, a day used to highlight the importance of responsible e-waste management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: gioiak2 /123rf.

SA needs a 'bail fund' to help reduce overcrowding in prisons

12 October 2023 10:44 AM

Currently the occupancy rate in South African prisons stands at 128%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © nadezhda1906/123rf.com

Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'

12 October 2023 8:46 AM

Childhood sexual abuse is extremely traumatic and can make a kid more likely to attempt suicide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

About a hundred of Palestinian supporters were gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October 2023 after close to 2,000 people were killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war

12 October 2023 8:17 AM

The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Then Archbishop Desmond Tutu (centre) with fellow commissioners listen to testimony from witnesses during the start of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Picture: AFP.

NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC

12 October 2023 6:27 AM

National deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, says prosecutors are currently investigating 135 TRC cases, with 10 matters finalised since September 2021 and a further ten awaiting judgment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms

11 October 2023 9:49 PM

Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dekdoyjaidee/123rf.com

CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero

11 October 2023 7:18 PM

The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African Post Office. Picture: Supplied

SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers

11 October 2023 5:27 PM

The post office, which is on the brink of collapse, says its employees have also been arrested and implicated in wrongdoing and criminal conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France

Entertainment Sport

Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Lifestyle

Bruno Mars and band evacuate Israel, forced to leave gear behind

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

30% of municipalities supply undrinkable water to residents, reveals DWS

12 October 2023 4:44 PM

Salga condemns fatal hit on Buffalo City Metro official

12 October 2023 4:31 PM

Joburg EMS investigating fire at SABC Radio Park building

12 October 2023 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA