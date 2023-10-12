Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!
Clarence Ford interviews Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer at E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA).
It's been reported that e-waste in South Africa is increasing at a rapid pace, growing three times the rate of solid municipal waste.
These include products that are 'white goods' such as refrigerators, washing machines, and microwaves and 'brown goods' such as televisions, radios, computers, and cell phones.
14 October marks International E-waste Day, a day used to highlight the importance of responsible e-waste management.
In light of this, ERA is giving the public the opportunity to be rewarded for recycling their e-waste.
If you drop off your e-waste at a Makro store, you will receive a voucher of up to R600.
The drop-off dates are as follows:
- Saturday, 14 October 2023
- Sunday, 15 October 2023
- Saturday, 21 October 2023
- Sunday, 22 October 2023
To view their terms and conditions and find a drop-off location near you, click here.
Rewarding means that anybody who, over the next two weekends, brings their electronic waste to a Makro drop-off point will receive vouchers.Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer – E-Waste Recycling Authority
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!
Source : Wikimedia Commons: ChrisMakro
