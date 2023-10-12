Pick n Pay Smart Shopper finally goes digital





Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is finally going digital and card-free.

Customers will be able to register, receive a virtual card, and access the card via the app.

The e-card can be used both in-store and online.

For the first time, shoppers will also be able to buy data and airtime using their points as payment.

“Customers increasingly use smartphones to interact and engage. We intend to meet them where they are,” says Pick n Pay digital transformation officer Wayne Mhlanga.

Pick n Pay is also set to launch its app-exclusive ‘Smart Shopper Happy Hour’.

Vouchers, with up to 50% off a customer’s entire shop, will be loaded onto the app in the morning for customers to claim on a first come, first serve basis.

These vouchers will be redeemable at a specified hour during the day.

