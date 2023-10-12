Pick n Pay Smart Shopper finally goes digital
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is finally going digital and card-free.
Customers will be able to register, receive a virtual card, and access the card via the app.
The e-card can be used both in-store and online.
RELATED: Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030
For the first time, shoppers will also be able to buy data and airtime using their points as payment.
“Customers increasingly use smartphones to interact and engage. We intend to meet them where they are,” says Pick n Pay digital transformation officer Wayne Mhlanga.
Pick n Pay is also set to launch its app-exclusive ‘Smart Shopper Happy Hour’.
Vouchers, with up to 50% off a customer’s entire shop, will be loaded onto the app in the morning for customers to claim on a first come, first serve basis.
These vouchers will be redeemable at a specified hour during the day.
RELATED: Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
This article first appeared on 947 : Pick n Pay Smart Shopper finally goes digital
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Small_format_Pick_n_Pay_store_in_Kenilworth,_Cape_Town.jpg
More from Lifestyle
European Film Festival opens in Joburg and Cape Town
If you are a lover of films, this is definitely one to mark on your calendar,Read More
Fridays are becoming a ‘no man's land’ at work, does something need to change?
In a post-pandemic workplace Friday’s have taken on a new life as not quite a workday.Read More
Graffiti artist, Banksy might be unmasked in upcoming defamation case
The street artist is known for representing not one man but a whole brand of people.Read More
What's 'kidulting?' Are you a 'kidult?' Trend stems from adults "being tired"
Sometimes we just need a break from adulting! Kirsty Bisset, MD of Have You Marketing explains why 'kidulting' is a growing trend.Read More
We wish you a thrifty Christmas: How to fill stockings without emptying wallets
There are only three more paydays until Christmas which means now is the time to make thrifty decisions to prepare for year end.Read More
Parent child relationships in the world of AI: 'keep communication open'
The age of AI has transformed the world we live in, and made it harder for parents to keep up with their children.Read More
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming
Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.Read More