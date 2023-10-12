ICRC: 'The human misery we've seen unfolding in Gaza and Israel is devastating'





John Maytham interviews Sarah Davies, Public Relations Officer with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), based in Jerusalem.

It's been a turbulent past couple of days, after Israel declared a state of war following an attack by Hamas which has seen hundreds of people killed and kidnapped.

Since then, Abu Obaida, the spokesperson of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, said that they will start executing civilian hostages if Israel targets people in Gaza without warning.

Israel's economics minister Nir Barkat told reports that "All the militants, all the infrastructure, the people supporting Hamas. We will wipe them out."

Davies says that the civilians on both sides are suffering.

She adds that there have been barriers by the military, which has hindered humanitarian organisations from providing care and medical attention.

The safety of civilians and healthcare workers need to remain a top priority as they fear the possibility of escalations, says Davies.

The human misery that we have seen unfold over the last six days is devastating. Sarah Davies, Public Relations Officer – International Committee of the Red Cross

We are really concerned about any potential continuation of this escalation. Sarah Davies, Public Relations Officer – International Committee of the Red Cross

With the security situation as it is, there are a lot of barriers and a lot of obstacles. Sarah Davies, Public Relations Officer – International Committee of the Red Cross

