Happy 55th birthday, Hugh Jackman! Ranking his best movie roles





Australian actor Hugh Jackman celebrates his 55th birthday today (12 October).

He was virtually unknown until he was cast as ‘Wolverine’ in ‘X-Men’.

From there, he quickly became one of the most popular and versatile stars in Hollywood.

Let’s look back at his 12 best movie performances of his career thus far, ranked by Variety:

12) Stanley Jobson in ‘Swordfish’ [2000]

11) Logan/Wolverine in ‘X2: X-Men United’ [2003]

10) Leopold in ‘Kate & Leopold’ [2001]

9) Drover in ‘Australia’ [2008]

8) Frank Tassone in ‘Bad Education’ [2019]

7) Robert in ‘The Prestige’ [2006]

6) P.T. Barnum in ‘The Greatest Showman’ [2017]

5) Logan/Wolverine in ‘X-Men’ [2000]

4) Jean Valjean in ‘Les Misérables’ [2012]

3) Peter Miller in ‘The Son’ [2022]

2) Logan/Wolverine in ‘Logan’ [2017]

1) Keller Dover in ‘Prisoners’ [2013]

