Fridays are becoming a ‘no man's land’ at work, does something need to change?

For most workspaces a Friday afternoon has essentially become a dead zone.

Those with hybrid work environments will often use is as an opportunity to work from home, and those in the office feel a loss of productivity.

However, despite the low levels of work it is still a workday, and Trim says this is bad for business and Fridays need to be redefined.

Her suggestion is that each company finds a way to bring fun to the office and encourage people to come back to the office, while also being open to flexibility.

The best-case scenario are people that put a lot of effort into understanding what their people want and how they can best transform their offices. Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

People do love the socialisation of work… it’s how we learn from other people. Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

She adds that having people in the office, and dressing up for work, does improve productivity.

Even when people do start to slack off in the office, she says that the team building you get from chatting with colleagues is extremely valuable.

