Orlando Pirates on MTN8: ‘it was an opportunity for us to prove ourselves’





Robert Marawa speaks to Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, defender Olisa Ndah, and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Orlando Pirates retained their MTN8 title over the weekend, beating Mamelodi Sundown 3–1 in a penalty shootout.

The Buccaneers win put an end to Sundowns' 32 undefeated games streak.

Riveiro says Sundowns was a difficult team to play against, but it made for a memorable game that the team and fans will never forget.

It was an epic victory for Pirates, but at the same time, it was an opportunity for us to prove ourselves as a team, for the players to show the level that they have when probably many people were doubting. We want to keep that level until the end. Jose Riveiro, coach – Orlando Pirates

We have really been working hard, trying to work [with the coach] and I think it finally paid off. The guys showed a lot of character in the game. Olisa Ndah, defender – Orland Pirates

The sold-out crowd was electric, fans were treated to a more tactical game than they were used to from the sides due to the strong winds.

The weather conditions are conditioning the game… It’s a huge condition when you are attacking because it allows the opponent to press even more aggressively than usual, Sundowns is a team that presses very aggressively. With the wind behind, the possibility for you to go behind the line-back is not there anymore… the ball is coming back to you have to the risks. Jose Riveiro, coach – Orlando Pirates

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine redeemed himself during the game, saving three penalties to hand his side the trophy. This awarded him the Man of The Match.

He had not had the best run with the club’s fans, who critiqued his performance after almost every game.

It hasn’t been an easy journey… I was glad that I could help the team in the way that I could this past weekend. Sipho Chaine, goalkeeper – Orlando Pirates

The team has their sights set on the next trophy, the Black Label Cup.

