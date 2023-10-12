When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?





Bruce Whitfield acknowledges he's one of those people who, five years ago, thought his kids wouldn't need a driver's license because once they hit 18, cars would be driving themselves on our roads.

What has happened to the promise of the autonomous car revolution?

© scharfsinn86/123rf.com

Whitfield asks Arthur Goldstuck, founder and CEO of World Wide Worx, why the age of self-driving vehicles is taking so long to arrive.

He regards assuming that by 2023 we'd have these cars as one of his great failures as a technology researcher and commentator, quips Goldstuck.

RELATED: Ford to take on Uber with fully autonomous (i.e. self-driving) cars

While self-driving is already with us, it just isn't ready for the regulators and for roadmarkings he says.

In 2016 already, brands like Volvo, Audi and Mercedes had introduced what you could call driver-assistance technology, and in fact that's part of what they sell in terms of the specs of the car. By 2019, what BMW had introduced was a level of autonomous driving that was possible, but not regulated. Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

In the last few weeks though, the German regulator has given BMW approval for what is called autonomous Level 3 driving, he adds.

RELATED: 'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up

This allows the car to drive itself at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour. Of course that refers to in-town type driving, stop-start traffic where it's fairly safe. But once you're out on the autobahn all bets are off. Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

Is it the development of 5G technology that is holding back progress?

RELATED: US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash

This is just part of the waiting scenario Goldstuck says.

Another important factor is the question of regulation.

5G is part of it because 5G allows for instant communication between the car and other cars... also the road and road systems - traffic lights and the like, because for full autonomous driving you really need full integration with the road management system. Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

While in South Africa this might be a pipe dream, there are some major world cities where certain areas are being used for piloting autonomous driving he says.

Goldstuck cites Los Angeles, where very specific self-driving cars are allowed on certain streets and routes.

So the technology technically is there, the potential for autonomous driving and autonomous delivery in particular is there, but you could say when the rubber hits the road it doesn't quite reach its destination. Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

In terms of the required legislation, Goldstuck says regulators still don't really understand what is required to license these kinds of vehicles for general roads as opposed to for instance highly specific delivery lanes.

When you look at true autonomous vehicles in an ecosystem, that is an environment that accepts and licenses autonomous vehicles, you're looking at early 2030s. It's not this decade. Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?