'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.
It is difficult to build confidence in the South African economy, beset by so many evils at the same time.
A major consumer goods body warned on Wednesday that the combined cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty are "a potentially lethal cocktail" that requires urgent government intervention.
At the same time reports News24, the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) also called on the private sector to work with government to kick-start the economy instead of criticising from the sidelines.
Co-chairs Gareth Ackerman and Johann Vorster, and CEO Zinhle Tyikwe were commenting on the state of the economy at the CGCSA annual summit in Johannesburg.
Interviewing Tyikwe on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks whether it is possible to neutralise this "lethal cocktail".
"Definitely it is possible, because we cannot not work towards fixing South Africa" she responds.
Tyikwe agrees that there is a huge amount of work being done through the government-business partnership initiated in June this year, which the CGCSA is involved with.
RELATED: Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
She cites a recent example where the Council's suggestions to mitigate the problems experienced by the poultry sector as a result of the avian flu outbreak were taken up by government.
Generally though, the time it takes for different government departments to reconcile their approaches is a problem she says.
Policy and regulatory issues are the core of our challenges in this country. As the CGCSA we do a number of policy submissions and showcase the challenges the policies government puts in place create for the industry and how they are going to throttle it from a growth perspective... which is going to end up costing the consumer more.Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA
It just takes a really, really long time for them to see... We find that different departments are not working in unison... It is a big problem that we have, and it's something so simple that government can do and it's their responsibility to do that.Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
