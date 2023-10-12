Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's personal finance editor.
A huge inter-governmental operation has succeeded in "breaking the back" of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal-smugglers, reports the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The network played a major role in exacerbating the energy crisis and loadshedding, it says in a statement.
The search and seizure operation was carried out across five provinces - Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Limpopo.
Sars says it was the lead agency because information became available regarding a host of tax crimes allegedly committed by members of the coal-smuggling syndicate.
This success of today’s operation is due to exceptional inter-governmental co-operation and information-sharing under the auspices of the NATJOINTS Energy Safety & Security Priority Committee tasked with unmasking and bringing to book the criminals that have caused economic hardship and personal hardship to all citizens of the country.South African Revenue Service
Targeted operations like these also help prevent the loss of revenue to the fiscus which, in this case, amounted to more than R500-million Sars says.
The suspects targeted on Thursday include former Eskom employees who facilitated procurement fraud, as well as other individuals involved in the diversion of high-grade coal.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick, who covered the story.
It looks like Sars was busy following up on all the leads about people not complying with their tax - not registering for income tax, failing to submit tax returns, under-declaring income... and in the process of that they managed to hack into this coal-smuggling syndicate...Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
It's an ongoing investigation so we don't really have much more information at this stage, but Sars estimates that the stuff that they seized and the assets they confiscated will mean that we will have saved R500 million's worth of revenue that would have been lost to the fiscus.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
The modus operandi of these criminals appears to be to steal quality coal and then substitute it with sub-standard product which is then delivered to Eskom.
It makes me wonder how much of the maintenance and power breakdowns that we're hearing about whenever Eskom implements loadshedding is actually due to these coal smugglers and their efforts.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
I don't think it's even as simple as one syndicate. I think it's a group of syndicates possibly working together to bring Eskom down, basically at the expense of the country and our energy supply, and GDP and growth... The implications are enormous.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge
More from Business
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.Read More
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?
Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road.Read More
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming
Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.Read More
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms
Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.Read More
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.Read More
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'
Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero
The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.Read More
A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline
The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation led to changes in Cadbury’s “Glass and a half (of milk) in every slab” claim.Read More
More from Local
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
Main runway at Cape Town airport shut down after oil spill
The main runway at Cape Town international airport was shut down from 2PM on 12 October after a technical issue from an aircraft.Read More
ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women
The ruling by the ConCourt affirms the non-financial contribution a spouse (usually a woman) makes for the other to create wealth.Read More
The experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean migrants as male domestic workers
A study sheds light on the experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean men as domestic workers in South AfricaRead More
Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!
14 October marks International E-waste Day, a day used to highlight the importance of responsible e-waste management.Read More
Loadshedding impacts the SA Weather Service’s ability to forecast
Weather radars, lightning detection networks, and automatic weather stations are heavily impacted.Read More
SA needs a 'bail fund' to help reduce overcrowding in prisons
Currently the occupancy rate in South African prisons stands at 128%.Read More
Childhood sexual abuse increases suicidal intent: 'The trauma is unspeakable'
Childhood sexual abuse is extremely traumatic and can make a kid more likely to attempt suicide.Read More
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war
The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.Read More
NPA says it's committed to processing all apartheid-era crimes recorded at TRC
National deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, says prosecutors are currently investigating 135 TRC cases, with 10 matters finalised since September 2021 and a further ten awaiting judgment.Read More