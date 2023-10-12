Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge

12 October 2023 8:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's personal finance editor.

A huge inter-governmental operation has succeeded in "breaking the back" of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal-smugglers, reports the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The network played a major role in exacerbating the energy crisis and loadshedding, it says in a statement.

FILE: Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews
FILE: Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews

The search and seizure operation was carried out across five provinces - Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Limpopo.

Sars says it was the lead agency because information became available regarding a host of tax crimes allegedly committed by members of the coal-smuggling syndicate.

This success of today’s operation is due to exceptional inter-governmental co-operation and information-sharing under the auspices of the NATJOINTS Energy Safety & Security Priority Committee tasked with unmasking and bringing to book the criminals that have caused economic hardship and personal hardship to all citizens of the country.

South African Revenue Service

Targeted operations like these also help prevent the loss of revenue to the fiscus which, in this case, amounted to more than R500-million Sars says.

The suspects targeted on Thursday include former Eskom employees who facilitated procurement fraud, as well as other individuals involved in the diversion of high-grade coal.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick, who covered the story.

It looks like Sars was busy following up on all the leads about people not complying with their tax - not registering for income tax, failing to submit tax returns, under-declaring income... and in the process of that they managed to hack into this coal-smuggling syndicate...

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick

It's an ongoing investigation so we don't really have much more information at this stage, but Sars estimates that the stuff that they seized and the assets they confiscated will mean that we will have saved R500 million's worth of revenue that would have been lost to the fiscus.

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick

The modus operandi of these criminals appears to be to steal quality coal and then substitute it with sub-standard product which is then delivered to Eskom.

It makes me wonder how much of the maintenance and power breakdowns that we're hearing about whenever Eskom implements loadshedding is actually due to these coal smugglers and their efforts.

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick

I don't think it's even as simple as one syndicate. I think it's a group of syndicates possibly working together to bring Eskom down, basically at the expense of the country and our energy supply, and GDP and growth... The implications are enormous.

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge




