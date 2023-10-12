Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
The Organisaton Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out at the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy after he called for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding.
Gwede Mantashe was speaking at an Africa Oil Week event in Cape Town earlier this week.
The Minister also indirectly accused these organisations of "being problematic and baseless in their litigation and challenges", which in turn had a negative impact on investments in energy projects writes Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage in a piece for Daily Maverick.
RELATED: High Court halts Shell's seismic survey along the Wild Coast
Instead of scrutinising why NGOs resort to legal action, he should introspect and question why they find it necessary to turn to the courts, invoking the rule of law to halt decisions that are forced on society.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The Outa CEO also argues that Mantashe’s 'fixation' on the funding sources of NGOs is a distraction from the real issues.
He describes it as a pretext to stifle dissent and silence the watchdog role of civil society.
Given the current state of South Africa’s economy, it is imperative that government officials move beyond divisive rhetoric and collaborate with civil society. This collaboration is vital for achieving the transformation and growth that South Africa desperately needs.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Duvenage says the Minister has got to understand that NGOs actually don't have time to sit around and squander their supporters' funds on litigation.
Litigation is a last resort, he emphasizes.
While he's trying to push this issue towards us and saying who is funding you, the question we've got for him is: Who is funding you? You use our taxpayers' money, run roughshod over due process... and then when we use the rule of law to stop you in your tracks... the nuclear deal issues, the Karpowershps matter, it goes on and on...Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
So Mantashe continuously tries to deflect these issues on to us... I mean we are funded by tens of thousands of individuals. What does he want - a list of everyone who gives us R120 a month? This this is just so futile.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
We're just saying follow the law... engage with us... We don't want the country to fail, for investors to walk away. We want all of what you want - a developing economy, but we want it done properly within the realms of the law that you have set.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa
Source : @DMRE_ZA/Twitter
More from Business
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?
Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road.Read More
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge
A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.Read More
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming
Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.Read More
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms
Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.Read More
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.Read More
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'
Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero
The SA Reserve Bank has taken the unusual step of asking the Competition Commission to investigate, after raising the possibility of price gouging with the bank fees customers are charged for using PayShap.Read More
A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline
The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation led to changes in Cadbury’s “Glass and a half (of milk) in every slab” claim.Read More
More from Politics
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict
It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict.Read More
Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war
The conflict holds symbolic significance for many in the country.Read More
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray HartleyRead More
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?
Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.Read More
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng
"It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is."Read More
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine
Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.Read More
Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements
ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections.Read More
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.Read More