Instant loan app blackmail scam has led to multiple suicides
Amy MacIver speaks with Poonam Agarwal, Acclaimed Journalist
An article on BBC by Agarwal and others sheds light on this deadly scam that blackmails people with nude photos.
This has led to a number of suicides as well as extreme trauma for victims and their families.
The scams will pose as instant loan apps, which will then harvest personal data from victims including ID numbers and photographs.
The scammers will then aggressively contact and threaten victims with the information they have collected and use it to extort them.
They will also inflate the charges related to the loan leaving people owing a fortune to the companies for a relatively minor loan.
Agarwal says during the pandemic many people fell prey to this scam as they lost their job and desperately need money.
The quick money that they were able to get in ten minutes lured a lot of people into this scam.Poonam Agarwal, Acclaimed Journalist
She adds that this scam also works by aiming to shame victims and in some cases has sent photoshopped pornographic images of the person to every contact in their phone.
This shame has led to suicide.Poonam Agarwal, Acclaimed Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Instant loan app blackmail scam has led to multiple suicides
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118148644_sad-and-scared-female-teenager-with-computer-laptop-suffering-cyberbullying-and-harassment-being-onl.html
