Gordhan accused of running SA's SOEs into the ground
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been accused of running the country’s state-owned enterprises into the ground.
Gordhan’s department oversees several parastatals with publicly documented challenges, including vacancies in critical positions and financial woes.
The inefficiencies at Eskom and Transnet are among those that have drawn sharp criticism towards Gordhan.
Former board chairperson, Malegapuru Makgoba, previously warned that Gordhan would be inept at the forefront of the Public Enterprises Department.
In his recently released book, titled Leadership for Transformation, Makgoba spared no criticism against the minister, who he believes is out of his depth.
Almost halfway through the 300-page book, Makgoba says Gordhan’s weakness is his inability to draw the line between politics and the governance of state-owned companies.
The Auditor-General’s recent report on the Department of Public Enterprises also painted a grim picture about the progress of the country’s parastatals.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gordhan accused of running SA's SOEs into the ground
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
