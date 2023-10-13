Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has escaped jail time after agreeing to pay £652 million (over R15 billion) to His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

The billionaire received a 17-month suspended sentence after failing to declare £400 million in overseas assets to the government.

He originally denied the charges in August but changed his plea.

Ecclestone has also been ordered to pay the prosecution costs of £74,000 (over R1,7 million).

“It could have been a lot worse, aged 92,” says Gilchrist.

