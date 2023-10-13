Streaming issues? Report here
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time

13 October 2023 10:40 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Bernie Ecclestone (92) failed to declare £400m of overseas assets to the government

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

(Skip to 1:47)

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has escaped jail time after agreeing to pay £652 million (over R15 billion) to His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

The billionaire received a 17-month suspended sentence after failing to declare £400 million in overseas assets to the government.

He originally denied the charges in August but changed his plea.

Ecclestone has also been ordered to pay the prosecution costs of £74,000 (over R1,7 million).

“It could have been a lot worse, aged 92,” says Gilchrist.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time




