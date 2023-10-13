Antoine Dupont will be the Bokke's "talisman" on Sunday!





Africa Melane speaks to Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com who is in France, catching the Rugby World Cup action up close and shares his predictions for the rugby-filled weekend ahead.

On Sunday, the Sprinboks will take on the rugby world cup's host nation, France.

de Koning says that the "atmosphere is fantastic" in France right now.

Those of us who were there, it feels alot like Ellis Park in the 95 stadium - that vibe is what you get here all the time. It's noisy and it's buzzing! Jan de Koning, Managing Editor - Rugby365.com

As for the rugby games happening this weekend, de Koning says "it's going to be tough" and as a reference point imagines that "it'll be as tight as the Ireland vs Bokke game."

de Koning says "it'll come down to one big moment in the game which will determine who wins."

In this game, it's going to be vital to be on point and clinical for 80 minutes. Jan de Koning, Managing Editor - Rugby365.com

So, what will this "big moment" be?

de Koning says, big moments will depend on the Bokke not missing "opportunities to turn big moments into points."

de Koning notes that "Rassie has been a mastermind in playing mind games with the French this whole week. He admitted that the delay in releasing the team is tactical because it's an important game."

Who should we bet on?

Boks vs France

I'm 100% certain that Dupont will play. We need to be aware of the entire team and the whole game but Dupont is their talisman. Jan de Koning, Managing Editor - Rugby365.com

New Zealand vs Ireland

New Zealand shouldn't underestimate Ireland because they know how to win those big moments. I would put my money on Ireland. Jan de Koning, Managing Editor - Rugby365.com

Wales vs Argentina

This is most likely the game I least expect to get right. These are two strange teams with mixed results. Logic tells you Wales should win but they've also had weird results this year so I'm reluctant to put my money on anyone because it could go either way. Jan de Koning, Managing Editor - Rugby365.com

England vs Fiji

I think everyone outside England is rooting for Fiji and so am I but if you are betting to win, put it on England. If you're a risk taker, bet on Fiji. Jan de Koning, Managing Editor - Rugby365.com

As for which team will make it to the finals on 28 October, de Koning says that it could be "a realistic possibility" to see Ireland and the Bokke take on each other again - but let's focus on winning on Sunday, first!

