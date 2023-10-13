Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector "We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator. 13 October 2023 2:10 PM
'There is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis' DG of South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation Sean Phillips has called on municipalities to enhance water security. 13 October 2023 12:34 PM
Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!' Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving. 13 October 2023 12:15 PM
View all Local
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all Business
On this day in 1990, South Africa’s first Pride March hit the streets Revisit Africa’s first Pride March 33 years on. 13 October 2023 10:38 AM
Wear rooibos tea? Yes, you can! Rooibos dubbed trendy colour for Spring 2024 Yes, rooibos just became more than a cup of tea, becoming a colour you can infuse into your wardrobe for a trendy vibe. 13 October 2023 10:18 AM
Mzansi staying single as fewer couples cohabit, get married – Census 2022 The latest census shows that fewer and fewer people in South Africa are getting married. Here's why... 13 October 2023 8:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson "very very confident" about Boks vs France quarter-final clash As Sunday's game between the Bokke and France approaches, Stormers' head coach, John Dobson shares his views. 13 October 2023 2:07 PM
Antoine Dupont will be France's 'talisman' on Sunday Who should we bet on for the Rugby World Cup games? Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com shares his views. 13 October 2023 10:42 AM
Cricket World Cup: Proteas TOP OF THE LOG after beating Australia by 134 runs Cricket writer and commentator Neil Manthorp speaks about the Proteas' latest win in their second Cricket World Cup match. 13 October 2023 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre" Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor. 13 October 2023 2:35 PM
It's Friday the 13th in October - the spookiest month of the year... or is it? Got some feels around this unlucky date? You might have what's known as friggatriskaidekaphobia - the fear of Friday the 13th. 13 October 2023 8:14 AM
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot. 12 October 2023 1:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas. 13 October 2023 2:04 PM
Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor Before you ask, yes, she wore a stethoscope and scrubs. 13 October 2023 12:20 PM
BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides' The BBC has defended its decision not to describe Hamas militants as "terrorists" in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel. 13 October 2023 10:59 AM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'

13 October 2023 12:15 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Water outages in JHB

Despite not having running water for almost two months, they're still paying for water that they aren't receiving.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Dayne Smith, Linmeyer Community Spokesperson.

Every day that passes the tap is drier than what it was the day before.

For almost two months, toilets have stopped running normally and drinkable water has become a scarcity, all while the residents of Linmeyer continue to pay the same water bill monthly.

It’s believed the area’s water woes are the result of problems at the South Hills tower, which also feeds South Hills, Risana, Tulisa Park, Oakdene and Rosettenville Extension.

As a community, they have reached out to Rand Water and Johannesburg Water to come up with a solution to this crisis, but they're yet to get an answer as to when the community will receive water, but most importantly, when it will stay, says Smith.

He adds that they've also reached out to Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu in September of this year and was given water for two days before the taps went dry again.

Unfortunately, the elderly and disabled are bearing the brunt, says Smith.

He alleges that one gentleman passed away after picking up a bucket of water and having a heart attack.

You can imagine old age homes – the elderly people don’t want to go home to spend time with their families because when their nappies have been changed, they can’t be cleaned properly and so they smell funny, and they don't want to go home smelling bad with their families.

Dayne Smith, Spokesperson – Linmeyer Community
Picture: icefront/123rf.com
Picture: icefront/123rf.com

RELATED: Elderly & disabled 'suffering' as Linmeyer allegedly without water for 55 days

We will get water for one or two days then it's off again.

Dayne Smith, Spokesperson – Linmeyer Community

It's been horrific!

Dayne Smith, Spokesperson – Linmeyer Community

We're paying for water we don't have.

Dayne Smith, Spokesperson – Linmeyer Community

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




13 October 2023 12:15 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Water outages in JHB

More from Local

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector

13 October 2023 2:10 PM

"We need to get Transnet working. It's killing the economy right now", says Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

'There is a lack of political will to fix the water crisis'

13 October 2023 12:34 PM

DG of South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation Sean Phillips has called on municipalities to enhance water security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...

13 October 2023 11:40 AM

On Thursday the Cape Town Airport had to close its main runway leading to a number of flight delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'

13 October 2023 11:38 AM

Australia was the first country to legalise psychedelics to treat mental health issues, and SA may follow suite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on October 13, 2023, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. Picture: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

2 South Africans killed in Israel-Palestine conflict - Dirco

13 October 2023 8:29 AM

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it’s been notified that two South Africans have been killed in the conflict currently gripping the Middle East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Gordhan accused of running SA's SOEs into the ground

13 October 2023 6:43 AM

In his recently released book, titled ‘Leadership for Transformation', Malegapuru Makgoba spared no criticism against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who he believes is out of his depth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews

Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge

12 October 2023 8:05 PM

A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA

12 October 2023 7:22 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Cape Town International Airport/Facebook

Main runway at Cape Town airport shut down after oil spill

12 October 2023 6:04 PM

The main runway at Cape Town international airport was shut down from 2PM on 12 October after a technical issue from an aircraft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milkos/123rf

ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women

12 October 2023 1:09 PM

The ruling by the ConCourt affirms the non-financial contribution a spouse (usually a woman) makes for the other to create wealth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Who is responsible for to pay for flight delays? It's complicated...

Local

Day 55 of no water for the residents of Linmeyer: 'It's been horrific!'

Local

The use of psychedelics for mental health treatments in SA is 'not far away'

Local

EWN Highlights

Parts of Joburg south still without power following Eldos substation fire

13 October 2023 4:36 PM

Cele launches Safer Festive Season Operation with aim of curbing crime across SA

13 October 2023 2:47 PM

Thousands in Jordan capital gather in solidarity with Gaza

13 October 2023 2:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA